Traditional Indian Ayurveda effectively treats type 2 diabetes, study suggests

Researchers say Ayurvedic medicines help control blood sugar levels in patients

Kate Ng
Thursday 09 June 2022 15:15
Experts have suggested that several traditional medicines widely used in South Asia can be effective in helping patients with type 2 diabetes manage their condition.

The study reviewed how medicines used in Ayurveda – a traditional medical system used in South Asian countries – are effective in controlling the blood sugar levels of people with type 2 diabetes.

Other benefits of the medicines include positive effects on body weight, blood pressure, cholesterol, and other diabetes-related symptoms.

Researchers from the University of Nottingham conducted the first comprehensive review on any traditional medicine, including Ayurveda, for this study.

The team, led by Dr Kaushik Chattopadhyay, associate professor in evidence-based healthcare at the university, examined a range of sources, including 18 electronic databases.

In total, 219 articles were included in the review, which represented 199 randomised controlled trials involving 21,191 participants and 98 Ayurvedic medicines.

The study, which was published in the journal Frontiers in Pharmacology, reviewed Ayurvedic medicines containing plant, animal or mineral-origin ingredients, both single and in combinations.

According to the researchers, the traditional medicines is commonly used by South Asian patients “as it fits with their health beliefs and culture”.

Use of Ayurvedic medicines yields high levels of acceptability, satisfaction and perceived relief, particularly among rural, poor, older, and indigenous communities.

Ayurveda therapies include herbal medicines, medical oils, specialised diets, meditation, yoga, and massages.

Dr Chattopadhyay said: “This is the first time a thorough review has taken place looking at all these medicines on a much larger scale.

“The current evidence suggests the benefits of a range of Ayurvedic medicines in improving glycemic control in type 2 patients.”

He added: “Given the limitations of the available evidence and to strengthen the evidence base, high quality randomised controlled trials should be conducted and reported.

“As part of the funded project, we have developed a clinical guideline for managing type 2 diabetes by Ayurvedic practitioners based on this evidence and will be evaluating it.”

