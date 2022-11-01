‘Alarming’ rise in type 2 diabetes diagnoses in young Britons under 40

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Experts have sounded the alarm after new figures suggest there has been an “alarming acceleration” of type 2 diabetes diagnoses among people under 40 years old in the UK.

The analysis by Diabetes UK and Tesco showed that cases of type 2 diabetes are currently rising at a faster rate among younger age groups under 40, than in those over 40.

The charity’s research also found that people under 40 are generally unaware of many symptoms associated with type 2 diabetes or the health complications it can lead to.

Diabetes UK predicted that the number of people in the UK aged between 18 and 39 living with the condition could reach 200,000 by 2027.

Registered cases of type 2 diabetes in this age group has risen by 23 per cent in the last five years alone, it revealed.

The UK-wide survey of people between 18-39 years old found that 68 per cent did not know how to check if they were at risk of developing the condition, whilst nearly two-thirds (65 per cent) either didn’t know or weren’t sure of the symptoms.

Just over a third (35 per cent) knew that amputations were a possible complication of type 2 diabetes, as well as strokes (30 per cent) and depression (26 per cent).

Diabetes UK is urging young people to check their risk of developing the condition through a free online “Know Your Risk” tool on the charity’s website, or by visiting their local Tesco pharmacy.

Anyone who completes an assessment using the tool will be directed to free advice and information on how to manage their risk.

Chris Askew, chief executive of Diabetes UK, said: “This trend of rapidly-increasing early-onset type 2 diabetes is incredibly troubling. It marks a shift from what we’ve seen historically and should be taken as a serious warning to policymakers and our NHS.

“If you’re under 40, you’re not immune to type 2 diabetes. It is vital that you check your risk now and that individuals, no matter what their age or background, are given the opportunity to access support to reduce their risk of type 2 diabetes.

“We’re immensely grateful to Tesco for their support with this important campaign and hope it leads to huge numbers of under 40s making that essential first step and checking their risk of type 2 diabetes.”

Jason Tarry, Tesco CEO of the UK and Republic of Ireland, added that the reality about type 2 diabetes is that, while it’s one of the most common health conditions in the UK, many cases can be prevented or delayed.

“We know that a healthy diet is one of the ways to reduce your risk. In these tough times, we want to make it easier for families to enjoy an exciting, healthy, budget-friendly diet, so that even when pressed for time and money, eating healthily never feels out of reach.

“With 373 Tesco pharmacies across the country, serving half a million people a week, our community pharmacists can also provide expert support and advice. As part of a long running partnership with Diabetes UK we’re urging people to do the Know Your Risk check either online or at your local Tesco pharmacy.”

Type 2 diabetes has many risk factors, including genetics, family history, ethnicity, obesity and social deprivation.

Previously, the condition was rare among those aged under 40, but recent data shows that cases are on the rise in this age group. Diabetes UK said that while numbers of under-40s with type 2 diabetes “remain a small proportion of total cases”, the condition is known to have more severe consequences in this age group.

Without the correct treatment and support in managing risk, patients can experience serious complications, including kidney failure and heart disease.