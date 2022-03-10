Diana Ross’ daughters share throwback photo of the legendary singer

Diana Ross isn’t just a singer and actress. She is also a mother-of-five.

The 77-year-old entertainer’s daughters — Rhonda Ross Kendrick, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Chudney Ross — celebrated International Women’s Day when they shared a throwback photo of themselves with their mother.

Kendrick, 50, started the tribute when she posted the image to her Instagram page. “This is my first tribe. I am so thankful for these amazing women in my life! Empowered women empower women!” she captioned the photo.

Kendrick’s younger sister Chudney, 46, commented “Love you” under the photo, and took to her own Instagram page to repost the image. “Strong, empowered, happy, brave, curious, passionate, hardworking, compassionate and filled with love because of the women I come from,” she wrote. “I love you”.

Chudney Ross, who is the youngest out of her two sisters, included an additional photo from a magazine photoshoot of the three women laughing with the I’m Coming Out singer.

The Supremes lead singer is also a mother of two sons, Ross Naess and Evan Ross. Evan Ross, 33, also celebrated International Women’s Day on Tuesday, by posting pictures to Instagram of the women in his life. Ross, who has been married to Ashlee Simpson since 2014, shared a slideshow of his wife and six-year-old daughter, his mother and sisters, and his sister-in-law Jessica Simpson with mother-in-law Tina Simpson.

Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross, 49, recently opened up about how she pays tribute to her mom — by recreating the singer’s iconic photos. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the actress shared how she reproduced a shot from Diana Ross’s 1975 film, Mahogany.

“I had this necklace of hers and I think it was a necklace attached to a jumpsuit she wore in Mahogany, and I have always said, every time I see the picture, I’m like ‘Oh my god I have that necklace!’ I steal stuff from her,” she said.