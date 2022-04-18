Diane Kruger has opened up about the difficulties of protecting her three-year-old daughter’s privacy while living in the public eye.

In a recent interview with The Sunday Times, the 45-year-old actress and model said being photographed while she’s out with her child in New York City causes her frustration. “I f**king hate it and it’s driving me nuts,” Kruger said.

The Inglourious Basterds star has been notoriously protective over her toddler’s privacy, whom she shares with fiancé Norman Reedus. The two have yet to reveal their daughter’s name.

“When I’m with my kid and they take pictures of her I’ve almost hit a few of them,” she said. “If I see them and they’re brave enough to not walk away, 100 per cent I’m that crazy lady who yells across the street.”

Kruger welcomed her first child with The Walking Dead star Reedus, 53, in November 2018. While the two are notoriously private when it comes to their daughter, the couple have occasionally shared family photos that don’t show her face to social media.

In 2019, the German American actress publicly pleaded with fans to not repost pictures of their newborn after paparazzi photos of herself with her baby were published without permission.

“Dear fans, dear non fans, dear paparazzi and anyone with a conscience. We were just tagged in these paparazzi pictures of me and our daughter. These pictures were taken without our consent and expose a vulnerable and innocent baby,” Kruger captioned her Instagram post.

“While we understand that some people would like to see a picture of our daughter, we as parents, want nothing more than allow her to grow up in privacy and safety,” she wrote.

Kruger — who stars in the new series Swimming with Sharks, available exclusively on the Roku Channel — also detailed how having a child of her own has shifted her own relationship with her mother.

“I can see how she tried and did her best, you know,” she said. “All the things that you reproach your parents for when you grow up, they fall away because you understand finally what it takes.”

Kruger, who gave birth to her first child when she was 42 years old, has previously reflected on why she’s “glad” she didn’t have a child in her thirties, explaining why she thinks she would have “resented” becoming a mother earlier.

“I am so glad I did not have a kid at 30,” she said in an interview with the Sunday Telegraph. “I think I would have absolutely resented it for all the things that you have to give up, because today I am happy to do so,” she explained. “I have been to every party, I have been to every country that I wanted to visit. So I’m 100 per cent ready and willing to give my kid that attention.”

Kruger and Reedus have been dating since March 2017. The Walking Dead star is already a father to 22-year-old son Mingus Lucien Reedus with supermodel Helena Christensen, whom he dated for five years before they split in 2003.