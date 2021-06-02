Dick Van Dyke in great shape at 95 as he shares his workout routine

Acting and performing legend Dick Van Dyke has shown everyone how he stays fit and healthy at the age of 95.

During an interview with CBS This Morning, the actor shared his workout routine from his home in Malibu, California.

Sitting on the ground in his garden, Van Dyke demonstrated how he does an ab workout with the use of exercise equipment, saying, “I’m 95 and a lot of my friends won’t do these”.

While doing sit-ups, the 95-year-old explained: “The stomach is the core of your whole body. If your stomach’s strong, you’re in good shape.”

The actor revealed that his workout routine has kept him in shape and allowed him to keep doing what he loves.

He said: “So all you old guys out there, listen to me. I’m telling you, you can keep going. I’m still dancing and singing!”

The Hollywood legend is best known for his iconic roles in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and Mary Poppins, including the 2018 sequel Mary Poppins Returns, where he made a cameo appearance.

He explained that, for the part, he was offered the choice of different dances to learn but chose the most difficult one to make a point.

The actor explained: “[They] gave me three versions, and I took the hardest one. I said, ‘I want that one’.

“I had to prove I can do it. I was 91, I think.”

He also touched on aspects of his personal life and spoke about when he revealed on television in 1974 that he is a recovering alcoholic.

Van Dyke explained: “I had friends who said, ‘You’re crazy’. But it seemed to help a lot of people. I got a lot of mail from people who have said, ‘If you can do it, I can do it.’”