Woman loses 9 dress sizes after turning down gastric sleeve surgery

A London woman shrunk from a size 30 to a size 12 in 18 months after rejecting weight-loss surgery and embracing a calorie-controlled diet.

Donna McCaulsky, 50, attributed her success to the 1:1 diet — where you focus on eating calorie-controlled snacks and one meal a day.

At 5ft 4in, McCaulsky had weighed nearly 19 stone (120kg) for much of her adult life. By 2022, her weight had climbed to 25 stone (159kg) due to what she describes as "constant snacking," a consequence of chronic insomnia, an autoimmune disease, and steroid medication.

Her GP, concerned by her morbidly obese BMI of 60.1, suggested gastric sleeve surgery in 2020. However, McCaulsky declined, worried about potential side effects.

It was, however, the “wake-up call” she needed to try the 1:1 Diet.

open image in gallery Donna’s weight had ballooned ( Collect/PA Real Life/PA Wire )

The diet involves replacing meals with shakes, soups, bars and snacks and is tailored to individual needs.

People often start with meal replacements, then gradually transition to full meals consisting of lean proteins, vegetables, and whole grains.

“I was determined to make the change, and I lost four pounds in the first week, so that was great – I could see it was going to work,” McCaulsky said.

“Once I started, I was actually surprised that I didn’t crave snacks, and I was just going to do everything to lose the weight.”

Outside of the diet, McCaulsky ensured she drank at least three litres of water a day, and over time, she found she found she could walk without pain.

She now weighs 13 stone (82.5kg) with a BMI of 31.1 and feels like she’s “walking on air”.

open image in gallery Donna says she now feels like she is ‘walking on air’ ( Collect/PA Real Life/PA Wire )

“It’s absolutely surreal – I bought a size 12 dress in December, and it was an amazing feeling,” McCaulsky said.

“I haven’t bought a mini dress in years, and now I feel like I have so much more choice. I don’t have to shop in plus-size shops anymore, and I feel like I can wear whatever I like.

“It’s like I have freedom now.

“I don’t regret turning down the surgery, I’ve now made a change for life and it was the best decision.”

McCaulsky said: “I turned 50 in December last year, and being this size was the best birthday present. I never thought in a million years that I’d do it.”

Her goal weight is 11 stone (70kg), which would give her a healthy BMI – and she is confident she will maintain her weight loss.

“I’ve put in too much work to not continue with it.”

To others hoping to lose weight, she said: “Just keep going, and you’ll see results. It’s all about consistency.

“I’ve never felt better, and it goes to show you’re never too old to make a change.”