A diet pill known as DNP, or 2.4 Dinitrophenol, will be added to a government list of regulated poisons after it was linked to at least 33 deaths.

The drug, which has been connected to the deaths of Eloise Parry in 2015 and Bethany Shipsey in 2017, is illegal to sell or market for human consumption in the UK.

Bethany’s parents Doug and Carole Shipsey have been campaigning for DNP to be classified as poison and banned entirely from circulation.

Following the announcement from the Home Office that DNP would be added to the list of regulated poisons under the Poisons Act 1972, Doug said it was a “step in the right direction, but it’s not enough”.

He told ITV News: “We want to go for an outright ban because, during the years since we lost Beth, we just can’t find any legitimate industrial uses, which is why the government has been saying for all these years that it’s still legal to sell DNP.”

Here is everything you need to know about DNP and why it is so dangerous to consume.

What is DNP?

DNP is a highly toxic chemical compound that is sold illegally in slimming pills with the claim that it can burn fat.

According to the Food Standards Agency, which is responsible for policing the sale of the substance online, DNP can have “catastrophic” effects and has resulted in a “significant number of deaths in the UK”.

Side effects include nausea, vomiting, restlessness, flushed skin and sweating, dizziness and headaches, rapid breathing and an irregular heartbeat.

It comes in the form of a yellow powder and is usually sold as a tablet or capsule. It was used as a base material for explosives during the First World War.

Why is DNP still in circulation?

Although the government has made it illegal to sell DNP as a food or medical product, it remains widely available as a fertiliser, pesticide, or wood preservative dye.

The Royal Pharmaceutical Society warned that the substance is still being “sold by unscrupulous dealers to vulnerable individuals” and should be banned completely.

Professor Claire Anderson, president of the RPS, said: “DNP is unfit for human consumption and its main use is in the manufacturing of explosives and pesticides.

“Including DNP in the Poisons Act is a positive move as it will restrict its availability, but what’s really needed is an outright ban to reduce the risk to the public. Australia has already classified DNP as a substance of such a danger to health as to warrant prohibition of sale and we’d like the UK to follow suit.

“We are concerned that DNP is still in circulation and want to see a firm commitment to prosecuting those who make profits from it. We also call on social media companies to remove content promoting or selling DNP to further reduce harm.”

What should I do if I have taken DNP?

You should contact a doctor or medical professional immediately if you have consumed DNP. Taking even a few pills containing the substance can be fatal.