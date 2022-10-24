Jump to content

Dove, Suave dry shampoo recalled for ‘elevated levels’ of cancer-causing chemical

Benzene is chemical which can raise the risk of some cancers after long-term exposure

Meredith Clark
New York
Monday 24 October 2022 20:38
Comments

Several popular dry shampoo products have been recalled due to “potentially elevated levels” of benzene, a chemical known to cause cancer in humans.

Unilever United States has announced a recall for 19 dry shampoo aerosol products produced prior to October 2021, according to a statement published by the US Food and Drug Administration. These include dry shampoos from the brands Dove, Suave, and TRESemmé.

A full list of recalled products can be found here.

Benzene is a chemical found naturally in the environment – such as in crude oil or gasoline – and can be used to manufacture plastics, lubricants, dyes and detergents. Long-term exposure to benzene can also cause cancer in humans, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Unilever has worked with its propellant suppliers to address this issue,” the company said. “The recalled products were distributed nationwide in the United States. Retailers have been notified to remove recalled products from shelves.”

Exposure to benzene by inhalation, orally, or through the skin can raise the risk of certain cancers, including leukemia and blood cancer.

More follows…

