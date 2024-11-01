10 things to think about before hitting the hiking trails this winter

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Winter is coming, but that doesn’t mean you have to hole up inside until spring resurfaces. Instead, brave the outdoors and take the Norwegians at their word: “There’s no bad weather, only bad clothes!”

But what constitutes ‘good clothes’? And considering that in 2023 alone, Mountain Rescue England & Wales received 3,361 callouts and had to attend 2,663 incidents – how do you stay safe while tramping about the countryside? Two experts talk us through the essentials…

Be weather-wise

ALWAYS check the forecast. “Wind, rain, cold – you can get exposure. If you don’t look after yourself properly, you can get hypothermia,” warns Clare Dyson, Fjällräven event organiser.

Ewan Rees, partner at Pembrokeshire walking holidays company, VIP Wales, recommends checking several forecasts – e.g. the Met Office weather app and Windy.app:

“I never just use just one. Check it the night prior and just before heading out, because things can change rapidly,” says Rees.

Think rain or snow could be the worst? Reese adds: “Strong wind is the dangerous part,” says Rees. And it’s important to know what direction it’s coming from and whether it’s an offshore or onshore wind – “so if you’re going to be pushed towards the cliff or onto the cliffs,” notes Rees. “If you’re going up at altitude, be aware of winds and exposed areas. It’s not just you being pushed, it’s trees and branches potentially collapsing.”

Clock daylight hoursThe sun is not on your side during the darker winter months. “Be aware of daylight hours,” says Dyson. “I’ve definitely been caught out a few times without a head torch.”

Wear the right kitYou want lots of warm layers you can strip on and off to regulate your temperature, rather than one big jumper and jacket.

“I’m a really big advocate of wool,” says Dyson. “Have a merino or wool base layer, a couple of thinner layers on top, and a wool jumper, and it wicks away all the sweat. You’re still going to sweat, even in winter, and you don’t want that sweat to stay on your body. And with wool, you don’t smell, whereas with a lot of the more technical stuff, it just stinks!”

She recommends wearing waterproofs, top and bottom, and an insulated down jacket. “But keep away from cotton or denim – they’ll stay wet when damp!” she adds.

Don’t forget a hat and gloves, and Rees adds: “There’s no harm in having a bit of sunblock on your nose, ears and face. Especially if you’re hiking at altitude.”

Decent footwear is non-negotiable

“Comfy, sturdy walking boots are really important,” says Dyson. “You get people going out on the fells up here [in the Lake District] in trainers and it’s really rocky; you can just go over on your ankle.”

As a coast guard, Rees has seen it happen. “We had to rescue a lady who had snapped her ankle because she was wearing wellingtons – it might be muddy under foot, but wellingtons are not necessarily the best choice. You’ve got to have walking or trail shoes, something with support, built for purpose.”

Pack all the snacksKeep your energy levels up. “Pack anything delicious,” says Dyson. “Always trailmix – make an interesting one with really good granola, chocolate raisins, your favourite sweets, and take a flask of hot soup. It’s not about having a suffer-fest, you can really enjoy it and be really comfortable. You could even take a small stove and stop and make tea and coffee. I go for oatcakes, cheese, a bit of chorizo! High energy, high protein.”

Rees adds: “Always have water on you, even if it’s cold. And take it from home. Unless you have proper filtration, it’s very hard to understand where stream water is coming from, and you don’t want a bad stomach.”

Be doubly prepared if you’re taking the kids“They’re going to feel the exposure to cold weather much more, and kids’ outdoor kit isn’t necessarily as good,” warns Dyson. “Take plenty of warm clothing, as good as footwear as you can get for them, loads of food supplies, hot chocolate and blister packs.”

Adjust your route to suit little ones, too. “As a family, we’d walk in the Derbyshire Dales and stop halfway at the pub, so you know you’re going to get to a dry place, warm up, and go off again. Have a point where you could bail out if you need to, or take a shorter route back if people aren’t having fun – again, it doesn’t have to be a suffer-fest.”

A bothy bag or group shelter can also be a winner. “It’s a waterproof, windproof bubble that you can get into, like a mini parachute,” explains Dyson. “You throw it up in the air, pull it in under your bums and you’re in this little cocoon. It’s really fun, they warm up super quick and get you out of the elements.” Try Terra Nova Bothy Bag 2, £55 from Cotswold Outdoor, who also do in-store rucksack fittings, so you can carry all this kit comfortably.

Don’t just carry a map – know how to read it

Route apps like Komoot and AllTrails can be great, but remember your phone could die or get wet. “Knowing where you are on a map and how to get yourself from A to B to C is crucial and it’s a great skill to learn,” says Dyson. “It opens up the world to you – not just having a map, but knowing how to use it. Not, ‘I’ll sit on this while I have my lunch’.”

Make sure someone knows where you’re goingIf you’re hiking alone, always tell someone your route. “I’ll send my wife a what3words [an app that enables people to share locations] of where I started hiking and the end point. If the worst weather did come in, sending another what3words and communicating when you’re back at basecamp can help people find you,” says Rees.

“If your phone battery is going, change your voicemail to say, ‘This is where I am…’ so if it does die and someone tries to get hold of you, they know where you are.” In an emergency, always ring 999.

Know when to stay indoors or pick a simpler route“Think about your comfort stretch and panic zones,” says Dyson. “You want to stretch yourself, but never get to the point of, ‘This is scary and desperately uncomfortable’.”

But don’t be put off, just because it’s winter“Even in the worst weather, you get in and have a hot cup of tea [at the end of a hike]; it gives you a contrast,” says Dyson aka The Horseback Adventurer (@the_horseback_adventurer). “To feel your heart pounding as you walk up a hill in winter is just great and feeling the wind in your hair makes you feel alive.”

Rees says: “Some of my favourite times are mornings where it’s cold, crisp, frost on the floor, but you have some of the most beautiful light. At this time of year, you can walk along the coastal path [in Pembrokeshire] and – without disturbing them – see the grey Atlantic seal pups on the beaches.”