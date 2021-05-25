Adding calories to menus will harm those with eating disorders, charity warns

The government’s plan for mandatory labelling of calories on menus in restaurants, cafes and takeaways will have a negative impact on those suffering from eating disorders, a charity warns.

Eating disorder charity Beat says it has been contacted by hundreds of sufferers who have expressed concern over the planned changes.

The charity’s survey of 1,118 people with existing or past eating disorders, or those caring for someone with one, found that 93 per cent believe it would have a negative or extremely negative impact on them.

The government announced the changes as part of the Queen’s Speech on 11 May, confirming that restaurants, cafes and pubs with more than 250 employees must put calorie counts on their menus.

Some 89 per cent of respondents to Beat’s survey said they do not support the introduction of mandatory calorie labelling, with some warning it could cause them to relapse.

Among them, one respondent explained: “The thought of seeing the calories on menus makes me feel so sick, and sends me straight back into the depths of my eating disorder.

“It’s going to affect so many people and, instead of helping, will only make the mental health crisis worse.”

One parent said: “Going out to eat during my daughter’s recovery was a big step. Without doubt, having calories printed on the menu would have made this virtually impossible. The two together would not have worked.”

In response to the government’s plans, Beat has launched a campaign urging people to contact their local MPs with their concerns - at present, over 4,000 people have done so.

Beat’s director of external affairs, Tom Quinn, said: “The announcement to mandate calorie labelling on menus has been devastating for so many of the people we support, with hundreds reaching out to us voicing their concern.

“There’s a distinct lack of evidence that putting calories on menus works to reduce obesity in the general population, but at the same time it is clear that calorie labelling has the potential to cause huge harm to people affected by eating disorders.

“The needs of people with eating disorders have not been properly considered by the Government.

“We have seen a 195 per cent increase in contact to our helpline over the past year, with more people than ever before reporting becoming unwell for the first time or relapsing.

“Putting calories on menus will only stand to exacerbate the pain and distress people with eating disorders have experienced.

“Parliamentarians must listen to the scientific evidence, healthcare professionals and the voices of people with lived experience and immediately scrap this policy.”

For anyone struggling with the issues raised in this piece, eating disorder charity Beat’s helpline is available 365 days a year on 0808 801 0677.

NCFED offers information, resources and counselling for those suffering from eating disorders, as well as their support networks. Visit eating-disorders.org.uk or call 0845 838 2040.