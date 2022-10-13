Mum says she has ‘completely different baby’ after £7.99 cream helped painful eczema

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

An adorable baby who had to wear mittens to stop her scratching and bleeding because of painful red eczema across her face and body now has “baby soft skin” for the first time – thanks to a “miracle” £7.99 over-the-counter cream.

Little Nola Harris-Rodrigues was born an otherwise happy and healthy baby on December 15, 2021, but her first-time mum Emily Harris, 25, noticed her daughter did not have the super smooth skin babies are known for.

Nola’s dry skin only seemed to worsen until at three-months-old, her face, scalp and body were covered in red, flaky skin and weeping sores – despite Emily’s desperate attempts to use multiple recommended moisturisers.

With no prescribed lotion or recommended cream making a difference, it was only when Emily stumbled on an advert for Balmond’s Skin Salvation cream that things changed – with the product practically clearing her daughter’s skin in a matter of days.

Emily, an admin assistant, who is single and lives in Bristol with the nine-month-old, said: “I was scared she would have that skin for the rest of her life but her skin is completely smooth and clear now.

“She finally has baby soft skin, like she should have.”

From the moment Nola was born last December, Emily noticed her daughter’s skin appeared dry.

She said: “I never thought too much of it at first because health visitors and midwives said it was quite common for babies to have dry skin.

“But it gradually started to look more red and flaky.”

At one month old, Emily started using different moisturisers and creams to try and soothe her daughter’s skin – with no success.

By three months old, Nola’s skin was completely covered in angry red, dry eczema.

Emily said: “It was horrible.”

She added: “It was so bad she had open sores which wept onto her clothes and we had to get antibiotics prescribed.”

Heartbreakingly, Nola started to try and frantically scratch her itchy skin.

Emily said: “If she was ever naked or had any skin out she would be so frustrated and scratch herself to the point that she would bleed.”

She added: “I had to get these sleeves to put on her hands to stop her from scratching her skin.

“Even in the summer months, when it was really hot, she couldn’t have her skin out or she would just scratch and scratch.”

Nola’s skin started to affect the rest of her life, too.

She said: “It was so upsetting because I was doing everything I could but she would get so angry and wound up.”

“I would try to make sure she had some time with her hands to play every day but she would only ever play for a few minutes and then immediately start scratching.

“We couldn’t even go to the baby sensory classes because she wouldn’t play with the toys, she was only interested in scratching.”

Emily added: “I just wanted her to do what the other babies were doing.

“We couldn’t take her swimming because I was scared the chlorine would affect her skin more and she just wouldn’t enjoy it because she would be too busy scratching herself in her swimming costume.”

When lotions and creams prescribed by doctors failed to make a difference, Emily despaired.

“I was applying cream every time I changed her nappy, every two or three hours, but nothing made it better,” she said.

“I started to think, will she have this forever?”

Just as Emily started to think there may be nothing to help Nola, she stumbled on Balmond’s Skin Salvation cream online in June.

She said: “I saw an advert pop up for their cream on Instagram and had a look at their account.

“I saw lots of before and after pictures of babies and children whose skin had improved using the cream and thought I would give it a go.”

Buying a 30ml pot of the cream for £7.99, Emily carefully applied a small amount to Nola’s cheeks.

Emily said: “I was so cautious so I just applied a small amount to her cheeks and the next day, it already looked clearer.

“It felt like every morning she woke up that week, it was clearer.

“For the first time, it stopped looking red.”

Starting to apply the cream all over Nola’s body, Emily said she was brought to tears by the rapid improvement to her daughter’s skin.

“Within a few weeks, her skin had completely cleared,” she said.

Nola is now able to play too.

“I remember a few weeks later seeing Nola sat playing and I genuinely cried because I had never seen her do that before without scratching.”

Emily said: “She is like a completely different baby.

“She used to be so fed up and grouchy, constantly scratching, but now it’s like she is finally able to be a normal baby.

“She is constantly playing with things and opening cupboard doors and pulling things over. She is so curious and into everything.”

Finally, Nola has been swimming too.

“We went swimming for the first time in September and she loved it so much,” she said.

“She was so happy in there and it was so nice to finally do with her.

“It has made the world of difference.”

For more information about the cream go to: www.balmonds.co.uk