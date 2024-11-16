From eczema to asthma: What putting the central heating on does to your health

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A lot of us pride ourselves on how long it’s possible to hold out before putting the heating on.

But when it comes to your health and wellbeing, with either approach to central heating, there are pros and cons.

Public Health England recommends a minimum room temp of 18C and says that threshold is “particularly important for people over 65 years or with pre-existing medical conditions”.

You might want things slightly toastier in the lounge. “Living rooms and communal areas are generally recommended to be kept between 20C to 21C,” says Goncalves. “In bedrooms, 18C is often ideal, as cooler temperatures can promote better rest by helping the body lower its core temperature during sleep cycles.”

And for babies, “the recommended room temperature is 16-20C because the chance of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) is higher in babies who get too hot,” notes The Lullaby Trust.

It can worsen respiratory and sinus conditions.

“Central heating dries up the air in the room. This can exacerbate certain lung conditions like asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD),” says Dr Aarthi Sinha, GP and wellbeing specialist at churchcrescent.co.uk.

Carolina Goncalves, superintendent pharmacist at Pharmica, adds: “This can lead to flare-ups in asthmatic individuals, causing symptoms like bronchoconstriction, wheezing, and increased mucus production.”

Dry nasal passages can also aggravate allergic rhinitis and sinusitis, leading to inflammation, congestion and sinus pain.

open image in gallery A man and woman sat on the sofa at home, wrapped in blankets and blowing their noses into a tissue

It can trigger asthma attacks.

A hot, stuffy house can become risky for those with asthma. “If the central heating is on and windows are closed, dust mites can proliferate, which can trigger dust allergies and cause flare-ups or potentially life-threatening asthma attacks,” warns Emma Rubach, head ofhealth advice at Asthma + Lung UK. “Symptoms to look out for include coughing, sneezing, wheezing, a tight chest and breathlessness.”

Dust mites are everywhere, but there are steps you can take to tackle them. “While regular cleaning and ventilating your home can help, the most important thing if you have a lung condition is to take your medicines as prescribed to dampen down the inflammation of your lungs,” adds Rubach.

It can dry your skin out.

As you’d imagine, dry air “tends to dehydrate the skin, which can lead to worsening of conditions such as eczema and psoriasis,” says Goncalves. “The lack of moisture can result in itching, flaking and cracked skin, which may increase the risk of infections or further irritation.”

And your eyes.

Contact lens wearer? Heating is not your friend. Tina Patel, contact lens optician at Feel Good Contacts, says: “Central heating can leave eyes feeling tired and dry, which could lead to irritation.” She says a humidifier can help your eyes retain moisture and avoid that gritty feeling, or “consider giving your eyes a break by switching to glasses”.

It can help ease respiratory conditions.

Central heating is a double-edge sword when it comes to respiratory health. While as mentioned, it can worsen conditions – “no heating means there will be a lot of damp/moisture in the air, which can cause its own problems,” says Dr Sinha. “It can lead to mould developing, which can flare up lung conditions, so a balance needs to be achieved.”

Goncalves adds: “Prolonged exposure to cold air can exacerbate conditions such as asthma, bronchitis, and COPD. Cold air can irritate the airways, leading to bronchoconstriction, wheezing, and difficulty breathing.”

It looks after your heart.

“Cold stress exerts a huge strain on the cardiovascular system,” says Goncalves. “Exposure to cold temperatures causes the blood vessels to constrict, increasing blood pressure and making the heart work harder to circulate blood. This can heighten the risk of hypertension, angina and even heart attacks, especially in individuals with pre-existing cardiovascular conditions. Cold temperatures also increase the risk of stroke as they can promote clot formation and impair circulation.”

It can help ward off coughs and colds.

“Living in an underheated environment can weaken the immune system, increasing susceptibility to infections such as the common cold and influenza,” says Goncalves. “The body’s ability to fend off pathogens is reduced when it is constantly working to maintain core body temperature.”

It can reduce joint pain.

Like sliding into a hot bath, feeling warm and comfortable can help ease stiff and painful joints, particularly if you have arthritis. “Cold temperatures can cause muscles to contract and joints to stiffen, leading to increased pain and discomfort, especially in the extremities,” says Goncalves.

It helps protect the vulnerable.

“The elderly, babies and very young children, pregnant women and those who are immunocompromised or with pre-existing lung conditions like COPD and asthma, usually have less of a baseline resilience to deal with stressors such as a cold, damp environment,” says Dr Sinha.

As we age, our bodies are less efficient at regulating temperature and metabolism slows, making it harder to generate body heat. “[Elderly people] may not feel the cold as acutely as younger people, making them less likely to take steps to warm up,” says Goncalves. “Poor circulation and weakened immune systems also make them more susceptible to cold-related issues like hypothermia, heart attacks, strokes and respiratory infections.”

Meanwhile, babies “lose heat quickly and have a harder time maintaining their core body temperature, making them more prone to hypothermia,” Goncalves continues. “Children are also more susceptible to respiratory infections as their immune systems are still developing, and exposure to cold air can make them more prone to conditions like the common cold, bronchiolitis and asthma flare-ups.”

It prevents hypothermia.

An extremely cold home could put vulnerable people at risk of hypothermia, when core body temperature drops dangerously low. “Hypothermia can affect both the cardiovascular and nervous systems, impairing heart function, respiratory function, and consciousness,” says Goncalves. “Severe hypothermia, in turn, might be the cause of organ failure and death if left unattended, especially among elderly people, babies and those with chronic health problems.”