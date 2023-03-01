Ed Sheeran reveals his wife Cherry was diagnosed with tumour while pregnant

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Ed Sheeran has revealed that his wife, Cherry Seaborn was diagnosed with a tumour while she was pregnant with their second child.

The singer shared the news while announcing his forthcoming album, Subtract.

While explaining what the inspiration behind the album was, the 32-year-old singer said that a “series of events” had “changed [his] life”.

”At the start of 2022, a series of events changed my life, my mental health, and ultimately the way I viewed music and art. Writing songs is my therapy. It helps me make sense of my feelings,” said the singer.

He continued: “I wrote without thought of what the songs would be, I just wrote whatever tumbled out. And in just over a week, I replaced a decade’s worth of work with my deepest darkest thoughts.”

“Within the space of a month, my pregnant wife got told she had a tumour, with no route to treatment until after the birth,” explained Sheeran.

“My best friend Jamal, a brother to me, died suddenly and I found myself standing in court defending my integrity and career as a songwriter. I was spiralling through fear, depression and anxiety. I felt like I was drowning, head below the surface, looking up but not being able to break through for air.”

The singer shares two children with his wife Seaborn, whom he married in 2019.

The couple’s daughter Lyra was born in 2020; the pair announced the birth of their second child in May 2022.

Sheeran has not yet shared any details on Seaborn’s current condition, but said that the forthcoming album explores some of his “deepest, darkest thoughts”.

“It’s opening the trapdoor into my soul. For the first time I’m not trying to craft an album people will like, I’m merely putting something out that’s honest and true to where I am in my adult life.

“This is last February’s diary entry and my way of making sense of it,” he said. “This is Subtract.”

Subtract is due for release on 5 May.