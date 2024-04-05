Elle King reveals tattoo in honour of men who helped her raise her son

Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Elle King has gotten a new tattoo.

The country singer recently took to Instagram to show off getting new ink on her butt, brought to life by celebrity tattoo artist JonBoy. The new ink was meant to be in honour of all of the men who helped King to raise her two-year-old son, Lucky, she shared in the caption.

“I always said I’d get my baby daddys [sic] name tattooed on my butt … so I did. I got ‘brethren’ for the men helping me raise my son. I love you guys so much, I wouldn’t want to do life without y’all. Me and Lucky love you so much! Shoutout to my man @jonboytattoo for being the illest,” King captioned the social media slideshow.

In one snap, King could be seen lying on a tattoo bed as JonBoy posed beside her. In a different photo, she gave fans a close-up view of the design, which was written in cursive.

Multiple men were tagged in the post, including musicians Dave Sherman, Dave Scalia, Joseph M, and Paul DeVincenzo. The singer did not tag her ex-fiancé and Lucky’s father, Dan Tooker, in the post. King and Tooker began dating in 2019 and were engaged one year later when they proposed to each other.

“We rode horses up a mountain to go gold panning,” King shared via Instagram at the time. “I had a ring in my pocket and I was going to toss it in the gold pan and propose to @tattooker… but of course, my soulmate beat me to the punch and proposed to me the exact same way. So I immediately got down on my knee too.”

King gushed: “I love you, Daniel. One year down, forever to go. I said yes by the way and so did he!”

Following the proposal, the duo went on to suffer multiple miscarriages before King became pregnant with Lucky, whom the pair welcomed in September 2021.

“It’s really strange because so many people go through it, and it’s not something that is talked about comfortably,” she previously said of her pregnancy losses.

Producer and songwriter Ross Copperman, who co-produced King’s 2023 album Come Get Your Wife, said the singer’s son was in the studio during the recording of her song “Lucky”, and his baby giggles close out the track. “They were holding him outside of the vocal booth while she was singing it,” Copperman recalled. “She was looking into his eyes that whole vocal. It was the most beautiful moment I’ve ever seen in the studio.”

King has also shared how becoming a mother was transformative for her.

“The change that he has brought in me, and the fuel and the fire that he lit in me to become the person that I never thought I could be, or the happiness and the joy that I have in my life I never knew could even be attainable, all came and started with him,” King said at the time.

“I’m really excited to bring Lucky out on the road. It’s been a really big dream of mine to become a mom and have a family. And I’ve always kind of dreamt about having my family touring with me and seeing the world and experiencing life together,” she told Music Mayhem Magazine about her son in August 2022. “It’s really, really fun and it fills up my heart and he’s the best.”

Last year, it was rumoured King and Tooker had called it quits after she stepped out during the 2023 Stagecoach Festival wearing a neon green blazer that read “single” across her back. Just one week earlier, King had shared a series of cryptic selfies on Instagram, which she captioned: “In my me myself n i era.”