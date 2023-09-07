Elon Musk reveals names of his twins with Shivon Zilis

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Elon Musk has revealed the names of the twin children he shares with Shivon Zilis.

In an excerpt of Musk’s upcoming biography, published by Time Magazine, author Walter Isaacson wrote that the Tesla CEO, 52, and the Neuralink executive, 37, named their 16-month-old twins, Strider and Azure.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, the author also shared the first photo of the family together, with Strider seen pictured sitting on his mother’s lap while Azure was perched on her father’s. Musk and Zilis reportedly welcomed twins Strider and Azure in November 2021, but the news didn’t make headlines until July of the following year.

According to Isaacson, although Zilis has been Musk’s “intellectual companion on artificial intelligence since the founding of OpenAI eight years earlier” and shares children with the X owner, the duo are not in a romantic relationship. Reuters reported that Zilis had allegedly confided in colleagues that the twins were conceived via in-vitro fertilisation.

Earlier in 2021, Musk also welcomed a baby girl named Exa Dark Sideræl, who goes by Y, with ex-girlfriend Grimes. The couple secretly welcomed the child via surrogate. The “Oblivion” artist and Musk also share a three-year-old son, X AE A-XII, whom they welcomed in May 2020. X’s initial name, X AE A-12, did not follow California guidelines so the couple was forced to comply and made the change. According to Page Six, after three years together, the pair reportedly “semi-separated” in September 2021 before Exa’s arrival.

In addition to the children he shares with Zilis and Grimes, Musk also fathered 19-year-old twins Vivian Jenna Wilson and Griffin, along with triplets Kai, Damian, and Sax, with his first wife, Justine Wilson. The triplets were born in 2006, while the twins were born in 2004.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Vivian, who is transgender, publicly disavowed her father in a petition that asked for a new birth certificate to be issued by the state. In the documents, she wrote that the reason behind her name change was not only her new “gender identity” but also because of “the fact that [she] no longer lives with or wish to be related to [her] biological father [Elon] in any way, shape or form”.

According to Musk’s biographer, the tech entrepreneur “was generally sanguine” about his daughter’s transition, but political ideology is what ultimately divided them. "I’ve made many overtures," Musk told Isaacson about his alleged atempts to mend his relationship with his daughter. "But she doesn’t want to spend time with me."