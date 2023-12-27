TikTok star Emily Mariko announces pregnancy with first child

Live your life healthier and happier with our free Living Well newsletter, packed with wellness advice, practical tips and nutritious recipes Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

TikTok star Emily Mariko has announced she is going to be a first-time mom.

The social media influencer shared a video to TikTok on Christmas Eve to announce that she and her husband, Matt Rickard, are expecting their first child together. In the video, Mariko, who has more than 12m followers on TikTok, could be seen walking into her living room with a plate of cookies and a glass of milk in her hands.

After placing the sweets on the table, she went on to two stockings, both of which appeared to be for her and her husband, up above the fireplace. There was also a third hook along the fireplace, where she hung up a tiny, red stocking for her soon-to-be-born child.

Mariko’s video concluded with her sitting next to the stocking and smiling at the camera. She then placed her hands on her face and opened her mouth in shock, to express her excitement over the big news.

Mariko’s video has quickly gone viral, as it has more than 4.7m views. In the comments, fans went on to congratulate the influencer, while also making references to her signature videos where she cooks salmon and rice.

“THEY’RE HAVING A BABY SALMON BOWL AHHHH,” one fan quipped, while another wrote: “This is the cutest way to announce it omg.”

“When I saw that third hook I just knew!!!! Congratulations Emily!!! What a beautiful Christmas gift!!!!” a third commented.

Mariko’s baby news comes months after she officially tied the knot with Rickard. In July 2023, Mariko took to Instagram to share a series of videos from the wedding, including one of her walking down the aisle while wearing a white, strapless gown and her hair tied in a low bun. The video went on to show her now-husband in tears, as the influencer walked towards him.

She also shared a video montage of her entire wedding, showing the glass chapel filled with white roses that she got married in. For the reception, Mariko opted for a white, satin dress with a slit. The occasion also included a long white table where her guests were served dinner while they sat underneath an array of string lights.

As shown in another video on Mariko’s Instagram page, she and Rikard ended their wedding with a trip to In-And-Out Burger. For the outing, the TikTok star wore a short, white strapless dress, while her husband wore a white button-down shirt and beige pants.

In addition to her viral salmon rice bowls, some of her viral videos have shown her cutting fruits and vegetables and making avocado toast with eggs and strawberries on the side.