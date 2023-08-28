Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

BBC Breakfast star Emma Vardy has welcomed her first child with husband Aaron Adams.

The co-host of the morning news programme announced her “best breaking news ever” on Instagram, where she shared a photo of herself cradling her newborn.

Vardy first revealed her pregnancy in May, when she shared a photo of her baby bump after a day of surfing in Co Sligo.

The BBC Ireland correspondent wrote on Instagram: “Presenting my best breaking news ever. Baby boy Jago Fionn is here.

“At just a few hours old, playing a little camera shy. Huge thanks to the dedicated and talented midwives and doctors at Belfast’s Royal Victoria Hospital for looking after us so well.”

She added that she and Adams were “smitten and so in love”.

The photo was a selfie taken from her hospital bed as she cuddled the newborn baby, who has dark hair and was dressed in a white onesie.

Announcing the news of her pregnancy in May, Vardy posted a photo of herself holding a surfboard as she showcased her bump.

She wrote: “Well folks it’s definitely getting a bit harder to balance…. extra cargo hitching a ride!! Still managing to catch a few waves though.

“Beautiful weekend in Co Sligo, and a very exciting summer ahead!!”

She added: “#paddlingfortwo #babyonboard.”

Last month, Vardy celebrated her baby shower and shared a series of photos from the joyous event.

She wore a one-shouldered white gown and a beautiful pink and yellow flower crown as she posed in front of a large blue-and-white balloon display.

Other photos included in the post showed her friends and family posing with her, all wearing green flower crowns, as well as photos of the decoration and tablescape for the event.

“Belated Babyshower spam for the gram,” she wrote in the caption.

Vardy married Adams in March 2022 in Co Antrim, where Adams’ son Jonah acted as ring bearer.