A busy mother has tried a new eye-cream from the company behind the ‘world’s most expensive anti-aging product’- and it has taken years off her in weeks.

Kirsty was struggling with tired skin jugging motherhood and earning a Law degree (Jam Press)

Kirsty Bowden, 46, was impressed with CULT51’s new eye cream, Eye Repair, £65, and could see the results after just three weeks of use.

The product comes with a less hefty price tag than the ‘world’s most expensive’ £135 anti-ageing night cream released in 2014.

Kirsty from Sutherland juggles a full-time law degree and motherhood- which can take a toll on her skin.

She first noticed signs of aging under her eyes when she reached her 40s.

She said: “I’ve noticed the fine lines below my eyes getting worse and worse over the past few years, and it began to really bother me, but I’ve never found anything to make it look any better.

According to Kirsty, she has tried all kinds of products to lessen her wrinkles and nothing has worked.

She said: “This hasn’t banished wrinkles completely, but they’ve really softened and I love the results I’ve seen so far. I haven’t seen these kinds of results with anything I’ve tried in the past.”.

“It feels silky smooth to put on too. Some creams sit on top of your skin, but this one soaks right in, it’s not oily and does a great job.”

Before and after (Jam Press)

The founder of CULT51 Richard Mears explained the cream uses Oxygen to aleviate signs of aging.

He said: “Oxygen is the skin’s turbo repair system. If you sprain your ankle, you might be advised to put ice on it.

“The ice makes the skin cold, and the body reacts by sending more blood to the area.

“Blood brings oxygen, which is why elite athletes sit in ice baths and sleep in oxygen tents – it’s the same principal.”

The top five mistakes people make when choosing a skincare product

Know your skin type

You need to know what your skin type is to understand what products to use

Falling for the hype

’Clinically proven’ could be put on a box- even if it isn’t clinically proven to do anything.

Pay attention to wording

Read like a lawyer. If it says ‘helps’ or repeatedly talks about the ingredients then they aren’t confident enough to make any promises.

Believing you get what you pay for

Don’t make the mistake of believing just because something costs more than similar products that it’s automatically the best version in the field.

Never judge a book by its cover

Don’t buy based on the look or fragrance of the product. Most brands spend significant money on these things which is not a bad thing provided that the same attention and investment goes into the contents.