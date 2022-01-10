These six factors can influence how women age during ‘critical decade’, study says

A study has listed the factors which can influence whether a woman ages healthily during a “critical decade”.

Researchers from Brigham and Women’s Hospital in the US looked at which factors can influence how a woman ages between the age of 55 and 65, including weight, level of education and whether the woman was a smoker or not.

Published in the journal JAMA Network Open, the study assessed data from a research project which tracked 1,091 women between 1996 and 2006.