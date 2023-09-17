What the world’s happiest children tell us about where Britain is going wrong

As a country facing an overwhelming array of challenges, from the cost-of-living crisis to a faltering NHS, we often feel punch-drunk trying to work out what needs fixing first. But if there’s one big thing we should be starting to look at urgently – how, as a country, can we bring up happier children?

A poll for Girlguiding found that girls’ happiness has been steadily on the decline since they started measuring it 15 years ago. Nine out of 10 seven- to 21-year-olds feel worried or anxious, and only 17 per cent now feel “very happy” – less than half the percentage in 2009.

It’s hard to imagine a future bleaker than one where our children have lost hope before they’ve even begun. Yet this continuing downward curve feels predictable and unstoppable. Last year’s Good Childhood Report found the same thing – that the happiness of UK children has fallen to its lowest levels since The Children’s Society also started tracking it in 2009.