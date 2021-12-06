Florence Pugh says new septum piercing made her ‘faint’

Florence Pugh has revealed that a new septum piercing made her “go green” and “faint”.

On Sunday, the Little Women star shared a photograph on Instagram of herself reclining at home with a silver ring piercing on her septum.

“When you wanna be a cool grown up and get a cool new piercing and you instantly fail, go green and then faint,” she wrote in the caption.

“Praise the piercing heavens for my trusty @zoelisterjones to have a handy lollipop to make me feel better. FAAAAAANKS. Warning- last slide will make your stomach scream.”

In the last image, Pugh can be seen with a bar going through her septum, as is usual for the piercing process.

What is a septum piercing and what are the risks?

The septum is the tough cartilage between your nostrils.

Like with any nose piercing, there is always a risk of infection or possible allergic reaction.

Hence why it’s important to get your nose pierced by a licensed professional.

They will carry out a number of safety precautions to ensure the piercing is safe, such as using a sterile needle and also sterilising the nose jewellery that will be used.

Typically, septum piercings are carried out using a small clamp to hold and support the septum.

Then, a hollow needle will be passed through the septum to create the hole, and a piece of jewellery will be fitted.

The initial heeling process can take one to three weeks. However, for septum piercings, they can take up to eight months to heal completely.

Aftercare is very important, and those who have had a nose piercing will usually be advised to clean the area every day with salt and water, or saline nasal drops and sprays.