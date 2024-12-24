January joy not blues – how to avoid a new year slump

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

After a busy month of socialising, eating and Christmas festivities, many of us feel exhausted and lost by the time January rolls around.

The post-holiday slump, sometimes dubbed the January blues, is a common experience which is often marked by feelings of lethargy, low energy and low motivation.

But why does this happen, and what can we do to make January more joyful?

What are the January blues?

“The January blues refer to feelings of sadness, lack of motivation, loneliness and low energy that often arise after the festive season,” explains Dr. Lalitaa Suglani, psychologist and the author of High Functioning Anxiety: A 5-Step Guide To Calming The Inner Panic And Thriving. “This dip in mood is common as we transition from the excitement of the holidays into a more routine-focused and colder part of the year.”

What causes it?“Holiday routines, like late nights and irregular eating patterns, disrupt our circadian rhythm, making it harder to get back into a structured routine,” says Suglani. “Also, reduced exposure to sunlight during the winter months leads to a drop in serotonin, a neurotransmitter that helps regulate mood, leading to feelings of sadness or lethargy.

“Lower sunlight also disrupts the body’s production of melatonin, a hormone that influences sleep and energy cycles. This can cause excessive tiredness or poor-quality sleep.”

Meanwhile, some of us also experience a dopamine crash at the beginning of January after a busy month of socialising and festive fun.

“The festive season often brings an increase in dopamine, the ‘feel-good’ neurotransmitter, due to celebrations, gifts and connection,” notes Suglani. “When this stimulation ends, dopamine levels can plummet, leaving people feeling deflated.”

Furthermore, the pressure to start a new year as an organised, reformed person can lead to feelings of inadequacy.

“Overly ambitious New Year’s goals activate the brain’s reward system, but failing to meet early expectations can trigger feelings of inadequacy, further dampening mood,” explains Suglani.

Here are 6 tips to help you overcome the January blues…

1. Embrace the slowness and lean into the season

“When January rolls around, many of us feel we have to embrace the new year, set resolutions and build new habits – but we must remember that we’re still in the midst of winter,” says Ciara McGinley, meditation teacher and founder of Finding Quiet. “Lean into the flow of seasons, embrace the slowness and use this time to recharge and rest before spring.”

2. Maximise your sunlight exposure

“Exposure to natural light, even on overcast days, boosts serotonin and improves mood,” says Suglani. So be sure to get outdoors for your daylight and fresh air fix.

3. Restore sleep patterns

“Aim to go to bed and wake up at consistent times to regulate your circadian rhythm,” advises Suglani. This will help keep your overall sense of wellbeing on good track.

4. Focus on intentions rather than resolutions

“Get clear on your core values and how far in alignment you are living with them right now, then set intentions to help you continue to, or start to live in alignment with them,” suggests McGinley. “You can even do a visualisation practice and imagine yourself six months from now, really leaning into how you would like to feel, what your days would look like, what you would have left go of or what you will have brought more of into your life.”

5. Get your body moving

“Exercise boosts endorphins and is a natural mood booster in general,” says Jess Parkinson, personal trainer and director at The Happy Healthy Body Co. “It can really turn your day around, especially when you find a form of exercise you enjoy.

“If you’re not sure, give some classes a try, jump on couch to 5k, try a YouTube video, or grab a friend and exercise together.”

6. Take one day at a time and savour the moment

“If you find yourself rushing from one thing to the next, try slowing down,” suggests Parkinson. “Try to really be present in each meeting, listen to each person, and just take each thing that comes at you as a new experience.”