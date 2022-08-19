Frances Bean Cobain admits she ‘wasn’t sure’ she’d live until age 30
‘Entering this new decade, I hope to stay soft no matter how hardening the world can feel at times,’ the artist wrote
Frances Bean Cobain has shared an emotional message to fans while celebrating her 30th birthday.
The visual artist is the only child of late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love, lead singer of Hole.
On Thursday (18 August), she turned 30 and marked the occasion with a post to social media.
In it, she expressed her happiness about reaching the milestone age, explaining that she was doubtful she would get there.
“I made it! Honestly, 20-year-old Frances wasn’t sure that was going to happen,” her caption began.
“At the time, an intrinsic sense of deep self-loathing dictated by insecurity, destructive coping mechanisms & more trauma than my body or brain knew how to handle, informed how I saw myself and the world; through a lens of resentment for being brought into a life that seemingly attracted so much chaos and the kind of pain tied to grief that felt inescapable.
“Then, an event on a plane which brought me closer in proximity to death is ironically the event that catapulted me towards running at this lived experience with radical gratitude. I’m glad to have proven myself wrong & to have found ways to transform pain into knowledge.”
Elsewhere in her post, Cobain referred to a quote about being “softer” with herself and the world, telling fans that it represents how she hopes to live her life.
She wrote: “Entering this new decade I hope to stay soft no matter how hardening the world can feel at times, bask in the present moment with reverence, shower the people I am lucky enough to love with more appreciation than words could ever do justice & hold space to keep learning, so the growth never stops.”
Concluding her message, she added: “I’m happy to be here & I’m happy you’re here too.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.