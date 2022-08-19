Frances Bean Cobain admits she ‘wasn’t sure’ she’d live until age 30

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Frances Bean Cobain has shared an emotional message to fans while celebrating her 30th birthday.

The visual artist is the only child of late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love, lead singer of Hole.

On Thursday (18 August), she turned 30 and marked the occasion with a post to social media.

In it, she expressed her happiness about reaching the milestone age, explaining that she was doubtful she would get there.

“I made it! Honestly, 20-year-old Frances wasn’t sure that was going to happen,” her caption began.

“At the time, an intrinsic sense of deep self-loathing dictated by insecurity, destructive coping mechanisms & more trauma than my body or brain knew how to handle, informed how I saw myself and the world; through a lens of resentment for being brought into a life that seemingly attracted so much chaos and the kind of pain tied to grief that felt inescapable.

“Then, an event on a plane which brought me closer in proximity to death is ironically the event that catapulted me towards running at this lived experience with radical gratitude. I’m glad to have proven myself wrong & to have found ways to transform pain into knowledge.”

Frances Bean Cobain’s 30th birthday instagram post (Instagram / Frances Bean Cobain)

Elsewhere in her post, Cobain referred to a quote about being “softer” with herself and the world, telling fans that it represents how she hopes to live her life.

She wrote: “Entering this new decade I hope to stay soft no matter how hardening the world can feel at times, bask in the present moment with reverence, shower the people I am lucky enough to love with more appreciation than words could ever do justice & hold space to keep learning, so the growth never stops.”

Concluding her message, she added: “I’m happy to be here & I’m happy you’re here too.”