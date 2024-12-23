10 New Year’s resolutions family experts want parents to make

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

If you’re at a loss as to what New Year’s resolutions to make, a little resolution inspiration could be just what you need.

And there are plenty of family-focused organisations that are eager to share their ideas on the changes parents should make in the forthcoming year to help improve family life.

Here are 10 of their suggestions…

1. Have the courage to speak up

Anna Feuchtwang, chief executive at the National Children’s Bureau, says: “Young people speak about the need to commit to having difficult conversations, to creating change and having the courage to speak up for babies, children and young people.

“Never be afraid to speak up on your identity, or your lived experience, as they are special and unique. This year we want children and families to be proud of who they are and be brave in standing for the change they want.”

2. Plan non-food-focused family activities

Tom Quinn, director of external affairs at the eating disorders charity beat, says: “We’d love it if families made it their resolution to plan more family activities that aren’t centred around food – family time that’s solely focused on food can be hugely stressful for people experiencing eating disorders. Whether it’s watching movies together, going bowling or walks in the countryside, we’d encourage you to think of activities that everyone in the family enjoys.

“It’s very important to be educated on eating disorders so you know how to get help if your loved one needs it, as well as being able to spot the signs that someone in your life might be ill.”

3. Do your bit for the environment

Rosie Downes, head of campaigns at Friends of the Earth, says: “Think about what you can do as a family to help protect our precious environment. You can do your bit by signing petitions, sitting down as a family to write a letter to your MP, or join a local group to make positive changes where you live. You could volunteer together at your local community garden, or start at home by rewilding your garden with native plants or planting a window box or pot with bee-friendly plants. And why not get children involved in craftivism, by creating handmade art with messages that make people stop and think?”

Make conversations about mental health and wellbeing part of everyday life Stevie Goulding, YoungMinds

4. Find out your working parent rights

Jane van Zyl, CEO of Working Families, says: “More than ever it matters that working parents and carers are clued up about their rights at work so they can get the flexibility they need, know what to do when things go wrong and challenge discrimination. I hope every family also seeks out information on the financial support available for childcare, which could make a huge difference to some who are struggling to make ends meet. We have a wealth of resources on our website, so it’s a good place to start.”

5. Have everyday conversations about mental health

Stevie Goulding, senior manager at YoungMinds parents and carers service, says: “Make conversations about mental health and wellbeing part of everyday life, to encourage families to share what they’re going through and help reduce stigma around opening up.

“Knowing someone’s there for them and listening can help reassure a young person and prevent them feeling alone with their mental health. Talking about how they are, how their day’s been and what’s on their mind shows your child you’re interested in them and want to listen. It also supports them to practice thinking and talking about their feelings, helping them to get to know themselves and what they need.

“If you’re a young person struggling with your mental health, reach out to someone you trust and talk to them about how you’re feeling. However hard it may seem, reaching out for help can make a huge difference.”

6. Encourage children to share their thoughts in ‘worry time’

Leanne Balloch, an Action for Children Parent Talk advisor, says: “Create some ‘worry time’ at home, giving children a safe space where they can open up to you and share what’s on their minds.

“Many children find sharing their thoughts and worries with parents difficult, so finding ways to help them communicate is really important. Think about where and how your child may be comfortable to have those chats in an age-appropriate way. This could be spending one-to-one time with them where you do a fun activity, or they may find it easier to share their worries just before bedtime. Some young people may find it easier to talk during a car journey or a walk.

“Let them come to you when they’re ready, and allow them to guide the communication with reassurance that you’ll be there to listen and support them.”

7. Support each other

Daniella Abraham, head of volunteering at NCT, says: “Our New Year’s resolution for families is simple: support each other. Winter can be an especially difficult time for many new and expectant parents, with nearly one in three experiencing loneliness or isolation. But small acts of kindness can have a huge impact – smiling at another parent on a bus, helping to carry a buggy up the stairs or making a new parent a cup of tea could make a difference to someone’s day.”

8. Talk to your kids about their social media use

Mumsnet founder Justine Roberts says: “Every day, we hear from Mumsnet users worried about the addictive effect of social media on the still-developing brains of their kids. So the New Year’s resolution I’d suggest is to talk to your kids about their social media use, and explore how they might cut down. It doesn’t have to be about confiscating their smartphones, but more making sure they understand that big tech companies are deliberately trying to hook them in, and empowering them to resist the lure of the algorithm.”

9. Show interest in your child’s online life

Kate Edwards, associate head for child safety online at the NSPCC, says: “Children may have received new technology over the festive period, including smartphones and gaming devices. We’d encourage parents to implement a New Year’s resolution of having regular family conversations about technology usage and social media.

“This could be having open conversations about what platforms and apps you’re all using, or setting reminders to check safety features and settings on your children’s devices. It’s important to show an interest in the features of the apps your children are using so you can understand the risks they face and reach conclusions together about the best way to keep them safer online.”

10. Embrace family time

Louise Burke, Netmums editorial director, says: “Family life is increasingly full of pressures, so if I had to choose a resolution, it would be to discover more joy as a family. Parents are struggling with the cost of living, the worklife/childcare balance, as well as accessing the NHS and educational provision. It’s important that we find our own way to offset these challenges.”