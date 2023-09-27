Gaby Roslin says she’ll ‘never apologise’ for saying she’s happy post-divorce

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

TV presenter Gaby Roslin has said she will “never apologise” for telling people she’s happy, after she experienced moments of grief following her divorce.

The former Big Breakfast presenter and author, 59, was married to musician Colin Peel for almost a decade. They share a daughter together.

“Not all my life has been joyful. My mum died young. I’ve been through divorce and lost some of my dearest friends,” she told Prima magazine.

“You go through those things and you realise that life is precious and, without sounding trite, I will never apologise for saying I’m happy.”

Roslin’s mother died just over 20 years ago, around the time she was beginning a new job.

The TV star said that it feels like she and her husband of 18 years, David Osman, “fit together”. She shares another daughter with Osman.

“We still really appreciate what we have,” Roslin, who presents a show on BBC Radio London along with sints on BBC Radio 2’s The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show and BBC One’s Morning Live, said.

“The things that makes it work is that we’re not in competition with each other: We’re very, very different.”

Speaking about how “life is crappy for a lot of people”, she added: “I’m someone who has always been very positive and full of laughter, but I’m aware that it’s not something everyone can hold on to.

“There are coping mechanisms that have helped me, and I know they can help others, too.”

Roslin revealed that some of her personal coping mechanisms have included giving up alcohol five years ago, and going for walks.

“There’s a lot of ageism out there,” she said. “It’s no secret in my industry, but it’s everywhere. You can’t do this or that if you’re a certain age. No! I’m lucky that I’ve carried on working, but I have friends who have experienced it.

“I know an actor who, at 55, was going for the part of someone older than her and was told that she was too old. They cast a 40-year-old. That’s so wrong.”

Roslin is preparing to release her new guided journal, Spread The Joy: Simple Practical Ways To Make Your Everyday Life Brighter, which focuses on stories, illustrations, anecdotes and tips and tricks.

