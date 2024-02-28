Gabourey Sidibe announces she’s pregnant with twins

Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Gabourey Sidibe has announced she’s expecting twins with husband Brandon Frankel.

On 27 February, the Precious star revealed on Instagram that she’s pregnant with twins. “I’m pregnant!” Sidibe began her caption. The 39-year-old actor was seen posing with her husband, as they both cradled her growing baby bump.

“We thought it was time to give our cats some responsibility so we’re giving them each a baby to take care of! Double the babies, double the cats, double the fun!!” she continued. “Twin delivery coming soon! Twinty Twinty Four!!”

The couple also shared photos of themselves pushing twin strollers together, as well as one photo of the pair looking at each other in the mirror. Sidibe’s baby announcement doubled as a partnership with Babylist, where the soon-to-be parents visited the baby registry company’s showroom in Los Angeles. Along with the pregnancy reveal, Sidibe shared a list of her must-have essentials as she prepares to become a mother of two.

Many fellow celebrities took to the comments section to congratulate the couple on their growing family.

“So happy for you guys,” commented Glee star Amber Riley.

“Wow! Bless you and congratulations!!!” said filmmaker Ava DuVernay.

“Whoop whoop! Congratulations!!!!” said actor Rosario Dawson.

Back in December 2022, the American Horror Story alum revealed that she and Frankel were secretly married more than one year ago. During an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan, the Oscar nominee confessed that she and her spouse tied the knot in 2021 after announcing their engagement in November 2020.

When asked by then-host Ryan Seacrest about her wedding plans, Sidibe replied: “So, the thing about weddings is I don’t like them. Here’s an example of how much I don’t like weddings. I’m actually married. We got married over a year ago.”

Fellow host Kelly Ripa then looked toward the audience, where Frankel was sitting, and asked him if it was true. In response, Sidibe’s spouse nodded and showed off his wedding ring. Sidibe explained that she and Frankel got “married at the kitchen table” with just the two of them.

Following their engagement in November 2020, Sidibe shared the news in a sweet Instagram post showing off her engagement ring. In her caption, she explained that it felt “weird” that people believed she and Frankel were “already married but I guess our hearts and intentions for each other are just that clear to see.”

“My BFF proposed and now I get to hold him forever. The funniest man I’ve ever met. The sweetest human to exist,” she gushed about her then-fiancé. “The second I look a bit stressed and overwhelmed, he jumps into action to take over what he can for me. Every moment with him is a joy. He is the partner I thought I was too independent to need.

“I’ve learned so much about myself through him and I feel grateful and excited to learn more about the entire world with him by my side,” Sidibe added. “My partner, my best friend, my cats’ daddy, my mans, my heart, my fiancé!!!”