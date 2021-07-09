Get the Gareth Southgate look: How to dress like the England manager

Gareth Southgate has impressed fans at Euro 2020, not only with his tactical prowess, but with his touchline style too.

Leading his squad to the first major men’s finals since 1966, the England men’s football manager has become a fashion icon thanks to his sharp tailoring and that spotty tie…

Suit up

A well-cut navy suit is the bedrock of the gaffer’s wardrobe. Southgate tasked British menswear label Percival with creating his Euro 2020 match day looks, and you can pre-order the same wool blend, two-button blazer (£399) and trousers (£279) from the brand’s website.

Ditch the waistcoat

England manager Gareth Southgate celebrates victory after the final whistle during the UEFA Euro 2020 Group D match at Wembley Stadium, London (PA Wire)

During the 2018 World Cup, a navy waistcoat teamed with a pale blue shirt and striped tie was Southgate’s signature look. Not any more. Like any man worth his sartorial salt, he knows you’ve got to evolve your style, and the famous waistcoat hasn’t been seen once at the Euros.

Find your lucky tie

Much has been made of the ‘lucky’ polka dot tie Southgate wore when England triumphed over Denmark in the semi-final – fans are praying he’ll be wearing it again for the final against Italy You can pre-order the Percival original (£49) or get a £20 dupe that TM Lewin has renamed the Southgate Navy White Spot Knitted Silk Tie (£20).

Wear it with confidence

England manager Gareth Southgate celebrates reaching the final after the UEFA Euro 2020 semi final match at Wembley Stadium (PA Wire)

An oft-repeated piece of fashion advice states that you should ‘wear the clothes, don’t let the clothes wear you,’ and Southgate is a perfect example of this. He doesn’t reinvent the wheel with his fashion choices, but his self-assured swagger and calmness under pressure gives him an air of undeniable cool.

Whether you’re commanding the England team from the sidelines or striding into an important meeting at work, that’s the kind of confidence that makes every outfit a winner.