A woman has shared her frightening health battle after waking up paralysed in a bid to warn others of a life-threatening condition.

When Kande Eden suddenly woke up with excruciating back pain, she didn’t expect for her life to be hanging in the balance only mere days later.

At first, the tanning salon assistant thought she had pulled a muscle after a dance class – but as her condition quickly deteriorated, panic started to set in.

Within a few hours, Kande recalls having shooting pains down her arms and legs, as well as numbing pins and needles in her feet, where she found herself unable to walk.

On 26 September 2022, she was admitted into Walsall Manor Hospital, the same day as her 19th birthday, where medics were concerned about her worrying symptoms.

“My face had started to become partially paralysed and my mum worried I had suffered a stroke,” Kande, from Rushall, Walsall, told NeedToKnow.Online.

“I had to have my left eye taped shut so I could sleep, as I couldn’t shut it.

“I thought something was wrong with my brain and I worried I might have multiple sclerosis – fear was the only emotion I could feel.

“I was scared about what was happening to my body and I thought I was going to die.”

Within three hours, she was examined by doctors, with one suggesting Guillain-Barre syndrome (GBS), which a neurologist later confirmed.

The condition, which affects 1,500 people in the UK every year, attacks the nerves, causing problems such as weakness, pain and numbness in the limbs.

(Jam Press)

While it’s treatable, it can be life-threatening if left untreated and sufferers are often left with life-long problems.

Soon, her fears were confirmed and while she was relieved to have an answer, Kande knew there was a long road to recovery.

Speaking about her treatment, the student said: “I was quite worried I wasn’t going to walk again at this point.

"But the second course of IVIG (intravenous antibodies) worked like a miracle.

“Strength came back to my legs and slowly, the paralysis got better and I was able to smile again.

“Although there’s no cure, I finally had my quality of life back.”

(Jam Press)

(Jam Press)

GBS is usually contracted after being abroad or due to progression of an existing infection – but with neither of these applying to Kande, medics are still baffled by the case.

Now, she’s making a slow recovery, but claims she often experiences jelly legs, as well as blurry vision.

Kande has also agreed to be examined by junior doctors in a bid to aid with their training surrounding rare diseases and hopes to share her battle to warn others of the symptoms before it’s too late.

She added: “If I had left it any longer, there’s a chance I would have died.

“I’m trying to remain positive and think back to how bad I was whenever things get tough.

“My mum, Sarah, was with me throughout the whole illness, helping me do daily exercises and visiting me everyday.

“As my walking improved, she and my dad, Alan, pushed me even further and whenever I spoke to my partner, Joe, I had a smile on my face.

“I’m so grateful for all those who helped me, as they saved my life.”