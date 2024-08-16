How to keep your child calm ahead of GCSE results day

Support truly

The lead up to GCSE results day (August 22) can be a stressful time for many youngsters across the country.

The fear of the unknown and the uncertainty about how their hard work has translated into grades can leave some students feeling anxious and overwhelmed.

So, here are a few tips on how to keep your child calm and positive over the next few days…

open image in gallery Results day (Peter Lopeman/Alamy Live News/PA)

Plan the day

Organise a fun activity to do on the day so your child has something to look forward to.

“It is important that parents have contingency plans in place before the day,” advises Matt Buttery, chief executive of parenting programme Triple P UK and Ireland. “Scheduling an activity to undertake on the day can serve as a welcome distraction from the emotions you may all be feeling.

“If it’s good news, going out to grab a bite to eat can be a positive celebration and help bring them back down to earth from the immediate high,” adds Buttery. “However, if the news is not as positive as they hoped, walking around a park may help calm anxious feelings and provide a welcome distraction.”

Set an example

open image in gallery If you stay calm your child will feel more relaxed (Alamy/PA) side by side on a couch in casual clothes.

“Teenagers learn a great deal about managing their behaviour and dealing with difficult situations from their parents,” says Buttery. “Lead by example by staying positive and upbeat when discussing results day.

“Avoid using phrases such as ‘you must be nervous’, as you may risk accidentally making your child more stressed!”

Encourage honest conversations

open image in gallery Dad and teenage daughter sitting and chatting on a sofa while holding cups of tea (Alamy/PA)

Open communication is key.

“Encourage honest discussions about feelings and expectations and reassure your child that their worth and future are not solely defined by their results,” recommends Ryan Lockett, former secondary school teacher and current director of studies at tutoring company TLC LIVE.

Establish a relaxing bedtime routine

open image in gallery Teenage girl reading a book in bed (Alamy/PA)

Staying well-rested can help alleviate stress.

“Encourage your child to unwind with activities like reading a book or taking a warm bath an hour before bed,” suggests Lockett. “Also limit their screen time in the evenings and promote a comfortable sleeping environment with a cool, dark and quiet room.”

Remind them that it’s a learning experience

“GCSE results should be treated as one step in a wider educational journey with ups and downs,” says Sean D’Arcy, vice president at learning platform Kahoot!. “When the results come in, they should be handled constructively, as a learning experience, with parents and their children taking the time to figure out what worked and what didn’t work.”

Prepare for all outcomes

“Discussing future plans and understanding that there are multiple paths to success can help keep anxiety in check,” says Helen Lami, founder of Academic Camp.

Vish Ungapen, senior product marketing manager at Quizlet, adds: “From exploring other college subjects that have lower entry requirements, or discussing the possibility of re-sitting exams, this will help to show your child that there are multiple options available – and that it’s not all doom and gloom.”

Practice mindfulness

open image in gallery Teenage girl wearing headphones and doing yoga exercises at home (Alamy/PA)

“Practicing mindfulness, deep breathing exercises and yoga can significantly help in managing stress effectively,” says Lockett. “Encourage your child to do simple breathing exercises, it can help manage anxiety if it becomes overwhelming for them.”

Stay calm and supportive on the morning of results day

Start the morning with positive and reassuring interactions.

“Keep to a regular morning routine, including a healthy breakfast and some light physical activity, to ground the day in normality,” advises Lockett. “Being present with them when they receive their results will also offer immediate support and a sense of security.”

Lami adds: “Parents can support their children by keeping conversations positive and highlighting the value of skills beyond academic achievements.”