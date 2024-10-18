Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



A mother-to-be has turned heads after she shared how a bakery messed up her planned gender reveal.

In a recent TikTok video shared by a woman who goes by @morbidmama7, the soon-to-be parent played the message from the cake decorator at her local bakery. “Listen to this voicemail I got from the bakery, COMPLETELY RUINING MY GENDER REVEAL,” she wrote in the text over the video.

The cake decorator shared in the voicemail that she had an issue with baking the dessert, noting that the customer had “ordered a single lemon [cake] with blackberry, and [they] didn’t have blackberry filling.”

The TikTok user explained that the voicemail ultimately revealed the gender’s baby, which was meant to be a surprise. “I asked to add raspberries for a girl or blue/blackberries for a boy,” she wrote. “It was supposed to be A SECRET (and they knew that).”

The voicemail ended with the bakery worker saying the cake could only be made with the “lemon curd,” so they needed to “talk about” the gender reveal cake she wanted.

TikTok user says bakery ruined her baby’s gender reveal ( @morbidmama7/TikTok )

In the text over the video, the soon-to-be parent also claimed that despite what the cake decorator said on the phone, the bakery “actually had blackberries the whole time too.”

She also expressed her disappointment over the situation and the bakery worker in the caption, writing: “Imagine paying [money], walking into the bakery with a sealed envelope from a doctor, curating a whole special, intimate moment with you and your partner... Just to have some random, careless woman ruin it with a single voicemail.”

The video has since been reposted to X/Twitter, where it went viral more than 11.7m views. In the comments, many people defended the cake decorator for calling the TikTok user about the missing cake ingredient. They also criticized the soon-to-be parent for not asking a friend to order the cake, to ensure the baby’s gender would be a secret.

“Anger is misplaced. Lady is doing her job. She probably assumed it was a friend or family member who placed the order. You need support from others to throw a gender reveal without a hitch. Someone else should’ve done the cake without parents involved. Mom shouldn’t be mad at the lady,” one person wrote.

“The baker was 100 percent looking at it from a baker’s perspective. She didn’t have the ingredients the client wanted and let them know. While it’s unfortunate and the mom is allowed to be upset, it was a simple mistake that should be forgiven,” a third user said.

The expecting mother later shared a follow-up video on TikTok, explaining that when she initially went to the bakery and gave the workers there “a sealed envelope with the [baby’s] gender,” the employees were “very excited” and friendly. She said that they also wrote on the note that the cake was a gender reveal one and that the customer didn’t want to know what was inside the cake.

She clarified that in her description, she never asked for blackberries to be put inside the cake if she was having a boy. Instead, she requested for them to “add a fruit” that was blue if the baby was a boy, or a fruit that was red if the baby was a girl. She said that when the voicemail was sent, she tried to avoid it entirely.

“I was trying to turn it off. I tried to yell over her voice, but it still came through and I still heard it. And it was still completely ruined,” she said.

The TikToker emphasized that she wanted to have an intimate moment with her partner, where they found out the baby’s gender together. When she called the bakery crying, she did end up receiving a refund in addition to the cake.

The Independent has contacted @morbidmama7 for comment.