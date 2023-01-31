Body language expert shares 3 signs you’re giving someone the ‘ick’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A body language expert has revealed the signs you’re giving someone the ‘ick’ - including the person leaning away from you and folding their arms.

Adrianne Carter, 53, suggests a date can show they aren’t interested in you - or you’re turning them off - by creating distance between you both.

She suggests they might move an object, like a menu, in front of them - to create a barrier if they’re not interested.

Adrianne says a date might be going well and they’re likely to fancy you if they hold eye contact, lean towards you, raise their eyebrows or roll their sleeves up.

Adrianne, from Lichfield, Staffordshire, said: “A really simple rule for dates is when someone is leaning in - getting closer to you - it’s probably going well.

“Generally when someone is giving you the ick you will be scrunching up your nose slightly.

“When someone doesn’t like someone or has the ick, you will see that nose wrinkling of disgust.

“There will be lots of those expressions but short flashes of them, it won’t be obvious but if you look for the signs it will be there.

“When we are interested in someone we lean in. If someone doesn’t like you or doesn’t fancy you they are more likely to make more space between you and them.

“Also use it as a warning from your body. If I lean back I am not interested in them - your body will always tell you.”

Another tell-tale sign a date is going well is eye contact - but not too much.

( Julie Kim / SWNS)

Adrianna said: “Creating lasting eye contact is important, the ideal time seems to be 60 to 70 per cent eye contact.

“If you do more that can become too intense and aggressive, it comes across a bit needy like you are waiting for a reaction.”

The expert said that some people do ‘peacocking’ - where someone wears or does something to get noticed - on a date to get the person attention or show they are interested.

Adrianne said: “This is when people start messing with their hair, they are pouring attention to it.

“They are trying to grab your attention, if they are flicking or flickering with their hair it is a sign they want to look good for you and they want you to notice.

“Some men roll their sleeves up - when he rolls his sleeves up, he wants you to see his forearms to show his strength.

“If he rolls his sleeves up he is interested and ready for action - it is the same with women.”

Adrianne claims another sign that someone is interested in you is if they might flash their eyebrows.

She said: “If you want to know if someone likes you and they’re not giving you constant eye contact – watch for this.

“A double eye flash is where someone looks away, looks again and looks again. It is very revealing, it means the person is interested.

“The eyebrow flash is not just for dating - you will see it throughout your life.

“If someone is interested in what you have to say they will often do an eyebrow flash with a little smile.”