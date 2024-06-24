How to sleep in a hot and noisy tent at Glastonbury

Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

As thousands prepare to embark on busy five days at Glastonbury, festival newbies might be feeling anxious about whether they’re going to be able to get any sleep.

As any seasoned festival-goer will know, drifting off with all the noise and excitement (not to mention discomfort) can be a challenge.

Here are some festival-friendly sleep tips, to help you stay on top-form all festival long…1. Take a decent tent

A good quality tent could dramatically impact your sleep, says David Scotland from Outdoor World Direct. The sun has arrived just in time for Glastonbury, so Scotland recommends opting for a tent that will help keep you cool.

“Camping in hot, sticky conditions can quickly become uncomfortable and tiring,” says Scotland. “There are several tent features and accessories that can make sleeping in these conditions more comfortable, such as camping fans, or polycotton tents which are cooler in hotter conditions.

“When buying a tent, look out for ones which have UV protection and darkened or blackout bedrooms, as they will keep you cooler on hot, sunny mornings.”

2. Bring an air bed

To avoid a “festival flop”, Dr Hana Patel, NHS doctor and resident sleep expert at Time4Sleep, encourages all Glastonbury campers to bring an air bed and pump with them.

“Ensuring that you’re comfortable in your tent set-up should be your main priority, and packing a few extra items may be the difference between a fun festival experience and a festival flop,” says Patel. “Bringing an air bed will help create that cosy atmosphere in what would otherwise be an uncomfortable resting space.”

Scotland also recommends checking the season rating of your sleeping bag. “You’ll need a 1-2 season sleeping bag for summer, anything higher than this will be uncomfortable on mild nights,” he suggests.

3. Pack light clothing to sleep inInstagram-worthy festival outfits might be your top packing priority, but Patel recommends finding space for something light to sleep in.

“When our minds are preoccupied due to discomfort, this can cause a cycle of anxiety that will prevent you from falling asleep,” explains Patel. “Trying to get to sleep in materials like denim can be very difficult, as tight and rigid clothing can dig into the body. Remember to pack some comfy clothing and prioritise keeping these dry.”

4. Set up camp in a low traffic area

If you’re a festival rookie, try to pitch up around the edge of the campsite, and a good distance away from toilets and walkways – your ears and nose will thank you!

“The slightest of noises or smells can interrupt your pattern of sleep,” says Patel. “Set up your camp as far away from busy hotspots as you can.

“It may be a bit of a walk back to your tent, but if sleep is a concern for you, this is one of the key pieces of advice. Not only will it be quieter on the edges of the campsite, but the long walk back to your tent will help prepare your body for sleep.”

5. Avoid caffeinated drinks/excess alcohol

Downing a couple of pints or energy drinks might be tempting when you are lagging in energy amidst a mosh pit, but consuming this will have a negative impact on your sleep.

“Drinking alcohol is known to affect the quality of your sleep, despite the fact you may feel sleepier after drinking alcohol,” explains Gabby Morse, specialist dietitian at Nuffield Health. “It reduces the time you spend in the rapid eye movement (REM) cycle of sleep (the deepest part of our sleep, which has the most restorative effect on our body) and can interfere with your circadian rhythm.

Kerry Beeson, nutritional therapist at Prep Kitchen, adds: “Alcohol and caffeine are both diuretics and can make you more dehydrated in hot weather. Keep an eye on the colour of your urine – if it starts to look yellow and more concentrated, you need to up your fluid intake.”

6. Shower before bedtime

Many campers will opt for the wet wipe method to stay somewhat fresh at Glastonbury, but Patel encourages anxious sleepers to take a quick shower before snuggling down.

“If a night-time shower is part of your normal sleep routine, then I would recommend continuing to shower at this time whilst you’re at the festival,” explains Patel. “Sticking closely to your normal sleep routine will send signals to your mind and body that it’s time for sleep.”

7. Use earplugs

Last but certainly not least, a comfortable pair of earplugs could be your festival sleep saviour.

“External noise can disrupt your sleep and can even prevent you from getting to sleep at all, especially when we’re used to peace and quiet in our homes,” says Patel. “Little or broken sleep will leave you feeling exhausted with no energy to continue your festival antics. High quality earplugs can be used to ensure you aren’t startled by music and noise during the night.”