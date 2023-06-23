6 hacks for handling the heatwave at a festival

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

With the heatwave stretching on this summer, festival-goers may be worried about handling the hot temperatures.

The medical team at the Isle of Wight Festival said they saw fewer heat-related issues than expected, but there has still been a 15 per cent rise in incidents since last year.

With Glastonbury approaching this weekend and temperatures predicted between 21 and 27C, how can you make sure you stay safe?

1. Find shade – anywhere on the site

When you see photos and videos of festival sites, it can look pretty exposed to the elements.

“At festivals, seek shade in festival tents or near stages, or by going to bars… Even take a gazebo to go with your tent [if the festival allows],” says associate medical director of St John Ambulance, David Monk.

When out in the field, take an umbrella or parasol if you are worried, Monk explains. And also, consider “wearing light layers and a cap”, he says. “Perhaps take a wet cloth to pop on the back of your neck, or wet the cap and wear it to cool you.”

2. Put sun cream everywhere

“Make sure you wear a good head covering, at least SPF 30, and reapply regularly, so take it into the festival with you. When you get sweaty, it will need reapplying,” Monk explains.

If you are dressing up in wild clothing, “apply sun cream before putting it on and reapply it, and make sure you take something to wear when it starts getting cooler”, he explains. “Put sun cream under make-up and glitter, and look at a sun cream spray for your scalp” – especially important if you don’t want to wear a hat.

3. Know what to look out for

Knowing the signs of heatstroke and severe burns is vital.

The main risks are sunburn, heatstroke and heat exhaustion. “Heat exhaustion is something you can self-treat by drinking lots of water or weak squash and eating salty foods. If you think you have heatstroke, seek help from the medical teams,” Monk says. Signs of heatstroke include not sweating despite being hot and a reduced level of consciousness, he adds.

“If you get burnt, think how bad it is. If it blisters, you feel unwell or are shivering, seek help from the festival medical teams.” They should be fairly easy to find and signposted – ask around if you can’t see any.

However, if it is less severe, just do lots of moisturising and rehydrating, he suggests.

4. Drink water and know how hydrated you are

“Drink alcohol in moderation, and drink water alongside it. When you go to the loo, check how dark your urine is,” Monk suggests. This isn’t always possible in festival toilets, but you might detect darker and more dehydrated urine from its smell.

5. Pack the electrolytes

When you sweat, you lose a lot of electrolytes, like salt.

“Take an electrolyte drink with you – things like sports drinks, or Dioralyte, to replace whatever you lose,” says Monk. “Make sure you’re eating things with salt in, and carbohydrates, to give you energy.”

6. Keep an eye on drink and drugs

“If people are going to take drugs, make sure those around you know what you have taken, in case they need to tell someone if there is a problem. Drugs and alcohol reduce your body’s ability to respond to the heat,” says Monk.

