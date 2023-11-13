Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Gordon Ramsey’s family has praised their mother, Tana Ramsay, after she gave birth to the couple’s sixth child.

On 11 November, the celebrity TV chef shared that he and his wife of 27 years have added a baby boy to their family of eight. “What an amazing birthday present please welcome Jesse James Ramsay, 7lbs 10oz whopper!!” Ramsey wrote on Instagram. “One more bundle of love to the Ramsay brigade!!”

The 57-year-old Hell’s Kitchen star shared three photos of Tana, 49, smiling as she cradled their newborn son in a fluffy blanket. In one picture, Ramsay kissed Jesse on the head as Tana held him. However, Ramsey noted that baby Jesse may be his last, as he wrote in the caption that he is “done” at three boys and three girls.

Now, Ramsay’s daughters - Holly, 23, and Matilda, 22 - have shown their appreciation for their “rockstar” mother in separate Instagram posts. Taking to the social media platform, Holly shared a photo of herself holding her baby brother, as well as another smiling photo of Tana after she gave birth.

“Welcome to the world Jesse James. I’m a big sister again and my heart is so full,” Holly wrote in the caption. “@tanaramsay you are a rockstar”.

Matilda shared the same smiling photo of her mom to her Instagram page, along with two photos of herself kissing baby Jesse on the forehead. “Welcome to the world Jesse James Ramsay!! Feeling so lucky to have another amazing brother and to be a big sister again!!” she captioned the post.

In addition to Holly, Matilda and Jesse, Ramsay and Tana also share three more children: Megan, 25, Jack, 23, and Oscar, four.

In her own Instagram post on 11 November, Tana shared that the past nine months have been “nerve wracking” when it came to her pregnancy. “It’s been a nerve wracking nine months but we’ve made it and we have been blessed with this little bundle. Ramsay family definitely complete. Jesse James Ramsay we love you so much,” the mother of six wrote. She also shared a picture of their four-year-old son Oscar meeting Jesse for the first time, stroking his baby brother’s head.

The couple, who were married in 1996, decided to keep news of Tana’s pregnancy a secret until they announced Jesse’s arrival. However, the Kitchen Nightmares chef previously hinted at having another child just last September. Speaking to People, he opened up about the possibility of growing the Ramsay family.

“Tana wants another one,” he told the outlet, before he expressed amusement at becoming a father again at age 57. “I’m going to be at school celebrating sports day with a f***ing walker!” Ramsay said. “‘Hey, who is your granddad?’... That’s my dad, actually.’

“I’m not too sure how many knee hip replacements they’ll get by the time they get to 21, but I’m going to try.”