How to get around the dreaded 8am doctor’s appointment call lottery

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

People are struggling to secure GP appointments when they need them the most thanks to the dreaded 8am call.

According to The Self-Care Census 2024, an annual survey carried out by the consumer healthcare association PAGB, over 36% of people who tried to get some time with their GP for advice and treatment for a self-treatable condition struggled to get an appointment, which has increased by 6% this year.

As a result, it has continued to impact people’s access to healthcare, both in person and online. Although 77% of adults have said that they need to take more responsibility for their health to help ease things off the NHS, and 79% also admit that A&E and GP appointments should only be needed when it’s absolutely necessary.

But, how can people avoid the 8am doctor’s appointment lottery, and still secure GP appointments when they need them?

Make use of the Pharmacy First Scheme

Due to the high demand for doctor appointments, the Department of Health and Social Care introduced the NHS Pharmacy First Scheme in January this year.

“This scheme allows patients to visit local pharmacies to obtain certain medications and healthcare advice, rather than waiting extended periods for a GP appointment,” said Carolina Goncalves, superintendent pharmacist at Pharmica.

open image in gallery (Alamy/PA)

“Patients can avoid the risk of not securing a timely GP appointment by visiting community pharmacies for medical advice and prescription-only medications, including antibiotics and antivirals for seven medical conditions: sore throat, sinusitis, uncomplicated urinary tract infections in women, impetigo, infected insect bites, shingles, and earache.

“Individuals can consult pharmacies in person or virtually to see if they can assist with their medical needs. Additionally, GP receptionists, NHS 111 and other emergency care providers can direct individuals to pharmacies that can assist with the required services.”

Use online services

Individuals can avoid the morning rush to secure a GP appointment by utilising the service of online pharmacies. “These platforms offer free online consultations for various conditions, including erectile dysfunction, thrush, genital herpes and warts, cold sores, colds and flu, skin conditions, and so forth,” said Goncalves.

“By visiting a reputable online pharmacy’s website, patients can complete a medical questionnaire, providing information about their symptoms and medical history. This enables qualified pharmacists and doctors to assess their condition and prescribe appropriate treatments.

“This convenient alternative ensures timely access to necessary medical care, with many companies offering same-day or next-day delivery, eliminating the need for a GP appointment. Additionally, online pharmacies allow working individuals to get their medication delivered to their doorstep, eliminating the need to take annual leave for a GP visit.”

Try over-the-counter medication

open image in gallery Sometimes in-person appointments are really necessary (Alamy/PA)

According to Mark Burdon, a pharmacist and advisor to PAGB, there is a huge range of over-the-counter (OTC) medicines available in the UK for conditions that people are familiar with treating, like coughs and colds, sore throats and diarrhoea.

“However, the availability of OTC medicines has increased during recent years due to switches from prescription-only medicines (POMs) to pharmacy-only and OTC,” said Burdon.

“These include non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) such as ibuprofen, naproxen, heartburn medicines, and [those that help with] menopausal symptoms, migraine, thrush, cold sores, fungal infections and erectile dysfunction.

“Lots of supermarkets have pharmacies that are open later at night, so if you’ve missed the daytime opening hours in high street branches, it’s not necessarily the end of the world.

“Information on opening hours is available on nhs.uk. In addition, you can always check local pharmacy opening hours, whether it’s a high street pharmacy or a supermarket pharmacy. Supermarket pharmacies may be open until seven or eight pm, and some city pharmacies, both high street and supermarkets, may be open later.”

open image in gallery (Alamy/PA)

It’s also important to note that people don’t always need to see a doctor for a viral respiratory infection (e.g. colds, covid, flu) unless there are exceptions.

“Viral respiratory infections are best treated in the pharmacy and with over-the-counter medicines such as paracetamol and cough/cold solutions in various formats if appropriate. A GP wouldn’t advise any more than that in most cases as antibiotics, for example, do not work against viral infections,” said Burdon.

Don’t wait until things get worse

For Burdon, it’s important to not wait until a health condition feels serious.

“Nip it in the bud by seeing your local pharmacist and treating immediately, if necessary, during a couple of days before you end up ringing the GP,” he said. “A pharmacist can be consulted without an appointment and is convenient to access. If you suffer from a treatable condition from time to time, keep the medication to treat it in your first aid box, but do check dates on medications in your home before using them.”

As well as ensuring you have the appropriate treatment and advice when needed, Burdon added: “Take as much responsibility for your own self-care as you can – eating a healthy diet, avoiding excess alcohol, not smoking, doing enough exercise, keeping up to date with vaccinations, health checks and so on. You may still get minor illnesses, but hopefully fewer.”