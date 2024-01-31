Grandparents hilariously stumped by daughter’s pregnancy announcement

Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A mother has captured the hilarious moment her parents completely misunderstood her pregnancy announcement.

In a video posted to Instagram earlier this month, Vancouver-based influencer Lee Buona filmed the moment her son Oakland told his grandparents Beverley and Roger that he was going to become a big brother.

“Say: ‘Grandma, Grandpa, what do you think of my new outfit?’” Lee, who was behind the camera, instructed her toddler. She dressed Oakland in a long-sleeve shirt with the word “brother” printed across it, but it took her parents quite some time to figure out the message behind Oakland’s shirt.

“Oh, look at that outfit!” Roger, who was seen eating dinner at the table, exclaimed to his grandson. At one point, Buona suggested that Oakland sit on Roger’s lap so he could get a closer look at his shirt. When she asked again what her parents thought of Oakland’s outfit, Beverley replied that he looks “beautiful”.

Buona then panned the camera to her husband Alex, who showed his deadpan reaction to the unsuccessful pregnancy announcement. Alex shook his head and rolled his eyes, before joking that Buona should make sure she has enough storage on her phone to keep filming until her parents got the message.

Her husband took matters into his own hands when he picked up Oakland from his grandpa’s lap, holding the toddler up so his grandparents could clearly read his shirt. “Maybe you should take a look at his sweater,” Alex recommended. “See what the sweater says?”

“What does it say?” Beverley replied. “I can’t read, it’s all folded over!”

The father then sat Oakland on the table across from his grandparents, who were able to read the message on shirt. “Really!?” Beverley said in response to the pregnancy announcement. “Oh my God! Congratulations!”

Although Buona’s parents finally learned that she was expecting another baby, it seemed that there was still some confusion over Oakland’s “brother” shirt. “He goes, ‘But do you know it’s a brother?’” she recounted, with her hand in her head. “No, he’s the brother!”

“POV: Your parents don’t get your pregnancy announcement,” the soon-to-be mother of two wrote over the Instagram video. In her caption, Buona added that it took her parents “four minutes” before figuring out the message on Oakland’s shirt.

In the comments section, several viewers admitted that their relatives had similar misunderstandings when it comes to pregnancy announcements.

“I literally got a cake that said ‘I’m pregnant’ and my dad didn’t get it,” one person commented under Buona’s post.

“The same thing happened to my husband and I,” another user shared. “Our grandson ran around our living room for a full hour before I noticed his ‘I’m going to be a big brother’ shirt.”

One person admitted that their parents thought they were getting another cat, while someone else revealed: “To be fair, I totally missed my nephew’s shirt for HOURS even when they pointed it out.

“Worst part is, I’ve used a shirt as an announcement before, too.”

The Independent has contacted Buona for comment.