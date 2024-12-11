Nine gynaecological symptoms that should never be ignored

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Women and girls are being left to “suck it up” for years due to a lack of awareness surrounding painful reproductive conditions, a new report has warned.

They frequently have their conditions dismissed due to “medical misogyny”, “pervasive stigma” and a lack of education surrounding common conditions including endometriosis, heavy periods and adenomyosis, according to the Women and Equalities Committee of MPs.

The committee set out to examine the experiences of care that women with reproductive conditions get in England.

They found that symptoms are often “normalised” and it can take years for women to get a diagnosis and to get care.

As a result, women are left to endure pain and discomfort that “interferes with every aspect of their daily lives”, including their education, careers, relationships and fertility, while their conditions worsen, according to the committee’s latest report.

Bulletins

A UK parliamentary report reveals that women and girls are experiencing “medical misogyny,” with their reproductive health concerns often dismissed.

This leads to delayed diagnoses and inadequate care for conditions like endometriosis, heavy periods, and adenomyosis, impacting their daily lives.

The report criticizes the lack of awareness, education, and research surrounding these conditions, coupled with long waiting lists for specialized care.

MPs recommend improvements in NHS services, increased awareness among healthcare practitioners, and better menstrual health education in schools.

The report follows testimony from women like TV presenter Naga Munchetty, who shared her personal experiences with inadequate care.

Committee chairwoman Sarah Owen said up to one in three women live with heavy menstrual bleeding, and one in 10 have conditions such as endometriosis or adenomyosis.

“Our inquiry has shown misogyny in medicine is leaving women in pain and their conditions undiagnosed,” she said. “Women are finding their symptoms dismissed, are waiting years for life-changing treatment and in too many cases are being put through trauma-inducing procedures. All the while, their conditions worsen and become more complicated to treat.”

Miss Shazia Malik, a consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist at The Portland Hospital (part of HCA UK), agrees that it can take many years to diagnose women’s gynaecological problems, but stresses that putting this down to ‘medical misogyny’ is too simple.

open image in gallery (Alamy/PA)

“It’s true that women do suffer for many years and are often under-diagnosed or diagnosed very late,” she says, “but I think it’s very simplistic to put it down to medical misogyny or lack of interest from doctors, or lack of concern.

“Historically with endometriosis, for example, there’s plenty of evidence that it takes up to 10 years to diagnose, and part of the reason is that girls and young women are often conditioned to think period pain is normal.

“Unfortunately, girls are not armed with enough knowledge about their periods, or about what’s abnormal and when to seek help.”

But what gynae symptoms are not normal and need medical attention?

1. Heavy prolonged bleeding

Malik says any bleeding that affects your ability to function normally in your day-to-day life is not normal. “Your period should not be ruling your quality of life or your ability to function as a human being,” she says. “That could mean heavy periods that cause flooding in your bed and clothes, or that stops you going to school or work or playing sport because you’re too embarrassed in case you have a leak or you can’t get to the toilet.”

She says bleeding or period pain shouldn’t mean you have to stay in bed or make you so anaemic that you’re constantly exhausted, and she adds: “You shouldn’t have to change your period protection every hour, or wear double protection at night or during the day. That is not normal.”

2. Extreme pain

Pain shouldn’t be so severe that it makes you vomit or take time off school or work. “That is not normal,” stresses Malik. She says if the pain’s relieved with two paracetamol or ibuprofen, that’s okay. “But if you’re having to take multiple painkillers and it’s affecting your day-to-day activities, that’s not normal.

“If you’re getting persistent pelvic pain that isn’t related to either ovulation or just your period, it needs to be investigated.”

open image in gallery (Alamy/PA)

3. Painful sex

If you can’t have sex or insert tampons because it’s too painful, it’s not normal, says Malik.

4. Abnormal vaginal discharge

Abnormal vaginal discharge crosses between potentially benign symptoms, like bleeding and pain, and red flag symptoms that are potentially something more serious, says Malik.

“If you’ve got abnormal discharge that has a smell or has changed colour and isn’t normal for your menstrual cycle, or is associated with a temperature, painful sex, abnormal bleeding or pelvic pain, that’s not normal because it could be a sign of an STI, a polyp or cancer,” she says. “If it’s not your normal discharge, it needs to be investigated, particularly if there’s blood in it.”

5. Pain when opening your bowels during your period

One thing that’s been missed for many years is that it shouldn’t be really painful to open your bowels during your period, says Malik, who stresses that could be a sign of endometriosis.

6. Bleeding between periods

Bleeding between periods or after sex isn’t normal, says Malik, as it can be a sign of infection, a polyp, fibroids or cancer, or of an ectopic pregnancy.

7. Bleeding after menopause

Bleeding more than a year after your last period when you become menopausal is, says Malik, “an immediate red flag that needs to be investigated – those symptoms should never be ignored.

8. Persistent bloating and other symptoms

Another symptom that shouldn’t be ignored is persistent abdominal bloating, which may occur with other symptoms. Malik says: “Bleeding after sex or between periods, persistent abdominal bloating, or weight loss, or feeling a lump in your tummy can be a red flag for cancer such as ovarian cancer.

“Abdominal bloating and pain with heavy periods can also be a sign of fibroids.”

9. Persistent itching and lumps

Another red flag, says Malik, is abnormal lumps and bumps around the vagina or vulva, and itching. “If you’ve got an abnormal bump or persistent itching and discomfort associated with a lump, that can be an infection and, very rarely, a sign of vulval cancer.”

Malik adds: “Teaching women about their anatomy, and what’s normal or abnormal about their genital region is really, really important, and we should empower them not to feel ashamed or uncomfortable about symptom health and diagnosis.”