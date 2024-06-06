Everything you need to know about lupus, after Halsey reveals health battle

Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Living Well email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

American singer-songwriter Halsey has spoken about her recent health struggles to her Instagram followers this week.

While announcing her fifth studio album and releasing its lead single, The End, Halsey, 29, said on Instagram: “Long story short, I’m lucky to be alive. Short story long, I wrote an album.”

It goes on to show emotional images and videos of the Without Me pop star in hospital, receiving treatment and saying her health makes her feel like an old lady, alongside tags to the Lupus Research Alliance and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

This post provoked thousands of heartfelt comments and well wishes from fans and fellow celebrities, including Katy Perry who said: “Love you sweet girl”.

Commenting on the US singer’s recent announcement, Albert T. Roy, CEO of the Lupus Research Alliance, said: “The Lupus Research Alliance commends Halsey’s courage in using their platform to raise awareness and support for much-needed research to find new treatments and diagnostics for a disease that affects each person differently.

“Their candour elevates the conversation to shine a spotlight on a serious autoimmune disease that is often overlooked and misdiagnosed.

“This is an extremely hopeful time in lupus, with many potential therapies in development.”

What is lupus?

Bupa UK describes lupus as an autoimmune condition, which means it is caused by your immune system reacting against your body tissues, leading to inflammation in various parts of your body.

Because of this, it can affect sufferers’ joints and skin, as well as kidneys and lungs.

Halsey has been talking about her health woes on social media (Doug Peters/ PA) ( PA Archive )

The health company also states that the condition can be mild or severe, and that it is most common in women aged between 15 and 55.

There are different types of lupus but the most common is systemic lupus erythematosus.

What are the symptoms?

According to the NHS, joint and muscle pain, extreme tiredness and rashes – often over the nose and cheeks – can be early tell-tale signs of the condition.

However, Dr Sarah Brewer, an independent medical nutritionist (drsarahbrewer.com) echoed the fact that symptoms can differ between patients.

“People with lupus can have many different symptoms,” explained Brewer. “A characteristic rash may appear across the nose and cheeks, resembling a butterfly in shape. Rashes can also appear on the ears, arms, shoulders, chest and the palms of the hands.

“Chest pain, hair loss, dry mouth and eyes, mouth ulcers and a rash after exposure to sunlight are some of the less obvious symptoms of lupus,” she added.

“Be aware of swollen glands, difficulty swallowing, headaches, dizziness and kidney problems, too. Raynaud’s phenomenon, in which fingers turn white, blue and then red on exposure to cold temperatures, is also common.”

How is it treated?

People who experience persistent symptoms of lupus are advised to contact their local GP, as the condition is managed better if it’s found and treated early.

Getting diagnosed will usually involve a combination of blood tests and a referral to a specialist, who will look at both test results and the symptom patterns.

The common treatment for lupus on the NHS includes anti-inflammatory medicines like ibuprofen, hydroxychloroquine for fatigue and skin and joint problems, and/or steroid tablets, injections and creams for kidney inflammation and rashes.

According the healthcare body, immunosuppressant drugs or biological medicines are also sometimes used to treat severe lupus, as they can help to calm or control the sufferer’s immune system.

Lifestyle changes can also play a big part of managing the condition too, such as eating well, keeping stress levels in check and getting plenty of rest.