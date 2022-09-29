Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Harry Redknapp says he feared his wife was dead after he ran over her foot in freak accident

‘I really thought for a moment in time that I had lost her,’ former football manager says

Saman Javed
Thursday 29 September 2022 11:53
Comments
<p>When Harry Met Sandra is released on 29 September</p>

When Harry Met Sandra is released on 29 September

(Harry Redknapp/Instagram)

Harry Redknapp has described a freak accident during which he accidentally ran over his wife Sandra’s foot as one of the “worst days” of his life.

The incident, which took place in 2016 during a shopping trip, left Sandra’s foot “sliced like a piece of bacon” and resulted in her needing an operation.

The former football player and manager opened up about the experience in the couple’s new autobiography, When Harry Met Sandra.

In an extract seen by The Mirror, Redknapp said the accident took place shortly after he parked their car and asked his wife to be careful of the traffic.

Moments later, he accidentally reversed and trapped Sandra’s foot under the wheel.

Recommended

Recalling the feeling, Sandra said: “I felt this huge pressure on my foot and I was suddenly being dragged down.

“’Harry!!’ I screamed. I started banging on the car. ‘Harry!!’ He had reversed over my ankle. I fell into the road as a bus was coming. I could just hear Harry panicking.”

Upon hearing his wife’s scream, Redknapp said that for a “moment” he thought she had died.

“I thought another car had hit her. I heard her scream, but I didn’t realise it was me who’d knocked her down. I really thought for a moment in time that I had lost her. She was lying in absolute agony on the floor,” he said.

“I looked down in horror at her foot, which looked like it had been sliced like a piece of bacon. There was blood everywhere. And it was all my fault.”

The couple were assisted by Sandra’s friend, Joanna, who was also present. She called for emergency services and instructed Redknapp not to look at his wife’s injury.

“The next thing I remember is sirens and being stretchered into the back of an ambulance,” Sandra said. “Harry was beside himself and in a panic, and it was breaking my heart to see him in such a state.”

Recommended

In a strange coincidence, the couple’s granddaughter was travelling on a bus at the time, and saw her grandmother being carried into the ambulance.

Redknapp and Sandra married in 1967 and have two sons together.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in