Amy Schumer reveals why she stopped taking Ozempic despite losing 30 pounds

Amy Schumer has opened up about the side effects she experienced while taking Ozempic.

The comedian recently appeared on The Howard Stern Show on Wednesday (January 29) where she explained that despite losing weight on the medication also used to treat type 2 diabetes, she had to to stop taking it.

“I have this gene, GDF15, which makes you extremely prone to nausea, which is why I was so sick during my pregnancy,” she told the radio show host.

“So, I tried Ozempic almost three years ago and I was like, bedridden. I was like, vomiting — and then you have no energy. But other people take it and they’re all good. God bless them.”

The I Feel Pretty actor continued, saying that she views Ozempic and other similar medications as “red flags” over the type of results that are promised.

“You’re like, ‘Wait a minute. Can we slow down?’ The side effects are you have a better personality,” she said. “I tried it and I was vomiting and I’m in bed and my son’s like, ‘Can you play tag?’ I’m like, ‘I can’t.’ I was shriveling.”

Schumer told Howard Stern about her experience with Ozempic ( Getty Images )

Despite the effects Schumer experienced, she also added that she “lost 30 pounds so quick” and “looked great.”

“I couldn’t lift my head off the pillow, so what’s the point?” she said.

The Trainwreck actor previously spoke about her time taking Ozempic in a June 2023 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. She also took a moment to call out celebrities who had been “lying” about taking the once-weekly antidiabetic injection for weight loss.

“Everyone’s like: ‘Smaller portions,’” she joked at the time. “Shut the f*** up. You’re on Ozempic, or one of those things.”

Ozempic is a semaglutide, which works by mimicking a hormone that regulates appetite and creates the feeling of fullness.

“Just stop,” Schumer added. “Just be real with the people.”

The Trainwreck star even noted how she was open about undergoing liposuction for weight loss in January 2022. “When I got lipo, I was like, I got lipo,” she said.

Schumer isn’t the only celebrity who has opened up about their experience taking weight-loss medication. Oprah Winfrey recently said during an episode of her Super Soul podcast that taking an unnamed version of the drug herself has changed her preconceptions about “thin people.”

The media mogul, who previously slammed weight loss drugs as the “easy way out,” said: “One of the things that I realized the very first time I took a GLP-1 was that all these years I thought that thin people had more willpower.

“They ate better foods. They were able to stick to it longer. They never had a potato chip.”

However, Winfrey claimed that what she initially thought was “willpower” was actually a lack of intrusive hunger thoughts, also known as “food noise.”

Experts have claimed GLP-1 medications, such as Ozempic, and Wegovy may help lessen or even stop “food noise” by slowing down digestion and reducing cravings.

Winfrey continued: “I realized the very first time I took the GLP-1 that they’re not even thinking about it. They’re eating when they’re hungry and they’re stopping when they’re full.”