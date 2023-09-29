Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

One in four Brits find themselves uncontrollably hungry by 10:30 am, research has found.

A study of 2,000 adults found they typically snack twice a day, with sausage rolls, crisps, biscuits and bananas the most popular choices.

But 27 per cent get the munchies by mid-morning, and a third have even got out of bed for a midnight snack.

Other popular treats include chocolate bars, nuts, cake and crackers.

A spokesman from Wall’s, which commissioned the research as part of its ‘When hunger calls, grab a Wall’s’ campaign, said: “Sometimes a snack can be an absolute saviour to your day as the research has shown.

“Uncontrollable hunger at times can absolutely take over and leave you unable to get on with your day until it’s been satisfied.

“And there’s real enjoyment taken from ridding of this hunger whenever it strikes with a snack never being far away.”

The study also found 23 per cent of adults don’t usually have breakfast, with 36 per cent of those claiming they are more prone to snacking as a result.

When watching TV, over the weekend and in the workplace were the most common times and places to chomp on a treat.

And more than £10 is spent on them in a typical week, according to the OnePoll data.

More than seven in 10 (73 per cent) have snacks stocked up in their homes for when they need them, and 25 per cent have hidden them from loved ones.

While 21 per cent have a dedicated drawer in their workplace for keeping them for when hunger calls.

The importance of a snack cannot be underestimated though as 60 per cent believed a great treat can save a rubbish day.

To avoid a bad day, 33 per cent will typically pack one for themselves when leaving the house.

However, 20 per cent have been made to feel guilty about their snacking habits with others pointing out the frequency they so do.

A spokesperson from Wall’s [https://www.instagram.com/wallspastry], added: “Hunger can be overpowering and there’s nothing worse than being caught short and having nothing to hand.

“However, there’s no better feeling than finally chomping on something after having been hungry for a while and satisfying that desire.

“Snacks such as sausage rolls are a great and versatile option for when hunger calls.”

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Top 20 most popular snacks, according to Brits:

1. Crisps

2. Biscuits

3. Chocolate bar

4. Banana

5. Nuts

6. Cookies

7. Cake

8. Toast

9. Apple

10. Grapes

11. Crackers

12. Cereal bar

13. Yoghurt

14. Sausage roll

15. Orange/satsuma

16. Cereal

17. Doughnut

18. Berries

19. Flapjack

20. Popcorn