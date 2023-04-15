Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Sarah Beeny has revealed that she has been given the all-clear by doctors after being diagnosed with cancer last year.

The TV presenter and property expert, 51, was diagnosed with breast cancer in August.

Appearing on Lorraine alongside her two songs, Billy and Raffy, the Help! My House is Falling Down star told host Christine Lampard that the last few months had been a “rollercoaster ride”.

“But I feel very fortunate that I had the diagnosis that I did, and that I live in 2023 and that I'm the age that I am. So many things I'm fortunate for, so I feel very blessed,” she said.

Asked how she feels after being given the all-clear, Beeny, who lost her mother to breast cancer when she was 10 years old, replied: “Weird. It's good but it's weird.”

She continued: “They kind of go, 'That's it then, that's the end of that'. And you kind of go, 'How do you know?' and they go 'We don't, we just kind of think so'.”

Beeny, who received chemotherapy, said she would have to take medication for the next 10 years and remain “very vigilant”.

“But, yeah, it's been a weird ride that I wouldn't wish on anyone else but I'm glad I did it rather than somebody else,” she added.

Beeny also thanked the NHS and staff at Yeovil Hospital and the Royal Marsden Hospital for treating her.

Her family will appear in a new series of Sarah Beeny's New Life In The Country, which was filmed before her diagnosis.

She has four children: Rafferty, Laurie, Billy and Charlie; and married her husband, artist Graham Swift, in 2003.

Additional reporting by Press Association