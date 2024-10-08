Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Researchers are calling on volunteers to participate in a study observing the potential health benefits of hot tubs for older adults.

A forthcoming study conducted at the University of Portsmouth will explore the effects of hot water immersion as a more relaxing alternative to traditional exercise, as well as investigate whether hot tub use might enhance cardiovascular, cognitive and muscle function.

Since most prior research in this area has been focused on younger people, the new study will focus on participants aged 55 and above.

Those people will be asked to sit and relax in a 40C hot tub for 60 minutes per day, three times per week for six weeks. Researchers will monitor the effects of the sessions using non-invasive tests and taking blood samples.

To be eligible you must be 55 or over and without any serious cardiovascular, metabolic, respiratory, or neurological conditions. They must be a non-smoker and have a body mass index (BMI) between 18-35 kg/m². The study is open to all genders.

Researcher and PhD student Daniel Piccolo, from the university’s School of Psychology, Sport and Health Sciences, said: “Frequent exercise is known to significantly improve health but many people find it difficult to follow exercise routines.

“Growing evidence suggests that passive heating, such as hot water immersion or saunas, can offer similar benefits, thanks to a rapid rise in body temperature.”

“This study aims to determine if similar health benefits can be achieved in individuals aged 55 and older.”

Piccolo added: “Participants should be generally healthy, without major cardiovascular or metabolic conditions such as type 2 diabetes. By expanding our understanding of passive heating, this study could offer a feasible and enjoyable alternative to exercise for older adults.”