Easy healthy habits to start right now that will last all year

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Many of us set resolutions to enhance our health and wellbeing this time of year, only to become overwhelmed by the challenge of maintaining them.

But what if, instead of aiming for dramatic changes, we focused on adopting small, manageable micro habits that contribute to steady progress over time?

We’ve consulted with experts who’ve shared an array of simple, healthy habits that we can easily weave into our daily routines in 2025:

1. Get outside for 15 minutes

The cold and gloomy weather makes it extremely tempting to stay indoors, but getting outside every day is beneficial for the body and mind.

“Feel the fresh air, the wind and rain, brave the elements for a short time,” encourages Nichola Henderson, holistic life coach and wellness specialist. “Time in nature reduces feelings of stress and anxiety, and can enhance your cognitive function and creativity.

“It’s a stimulating experience for the body and mind and can help to avoid feelings of stagnation and low mood.”

2. Take the stairs

open image in gallery Get those extra steps in (Alamy/PA)

A simple but effective way to boost heart health is by taking the stairs instead of a lift.

“This simple habit gets your heart pumping and boosts cardiovascular fitness,” says Dr Farhan Shahid, consultant interventional cardiologist at The Harborne Hospital, part of HCA Healthcare UK. “Aiming for 10,000 steps a day will help improve your blood pressure and resting heart rate, ultimately improving your long-term cardiovascular health.”

3. Avoid your phone for an hour in the morning

“Ignore your phone when you first wake up,” says Jess Parkinson, personal trainer and director at The Happy Healthy Body Co. “It’s so easy to reach for our phones when we wake up but this can really have an impact on how we feel starting the day.

“Scrolling can trigger a stress response in the body causing cortisol levels to rise and in the morning we ideally want this to happen slowly and naturally.”

4. Daily breathwork

open image in gallery Two senior women sat on the floor with one hand on their chest doing breathing exercises together (Alamy/PA)

Incorporate daily breathwork into your morning or evening routine.

“A great technique is the ‘4-7-8’ breath: inhale quietly through your nose for four seconds, hold your breath for seven seconds, then exhale slowly through your mouth for eight seconds,” explains Helen Wells, psychotherapist at The Dawn Wellness Centre and Rehab Thailand. “This practice calms the mind, reduces anxiety, and resets your nervous system.

“It’s a simple habit you can do anywhere – whether in the morning, before bed, or during stressful moments – and it helps promote mental clarity, emotional balance and overall wellbeing.”

5. Have a water bottle on you at all times

“Staying hydrated is really important for our bodies to function at their best,” says Parkinson. “Have a bottle of water with you throughout the day to remind you to take a sip.

“And if you exercise frequently, find yourself some good quality electrolytes to boost hydration further.”

6. Aim for five minutes of stretching per day

open image in gallery Woman stretching on a yoga mat. doing child pose.

“A simple stretch is the standing forward fold; standing tall with your feet hip width apart and arms relaxed at your side, as you inhale reach your arms up overhead and lengthen the spine,” explains Henderson. “Then, as you exhale, hinge at the hips and slowly fold forward letting your arms hang down towards the ground.

“Keep a slight bend in the knee. Relax the head and neck to release any tension.

“Stay here for approx 15-30 seconds, focusing on your breathing and how the body feels. To come back out, slowly roll up, taking your time with your head being last to rise.”

7. Keep a gratitude journal

“Write down things you are thankful for to help shift your focus from what’s going wrong to what’s going right,” advises Matt Gill, regional director of Psychology at Cygnet Health Care.

8. Limit screen time before bed

“Try to get more consistency with your sleep, limit screen time before bed, and experiment with your nighttime routine,” advises Henderson. “Go to bed 15 minutes earlier and do something that activates your parasympathetic nervous system – such as reading, slow conscious breathing or meditation.

“Good quality sleep restores balance in the body and mind, improves mood, cognitive function and overall energy levels.”