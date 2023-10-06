Sashaying down the catwalk in stratospheric heels for Dolce and Gabbana last month, supermodel Ashley Graham was a picture of health. Her skin glowed and her thick hair tumbled around her chiselled jawline. Unsurprisingly for a catwalk model, her Instagram account shows her working out in the gym, deadlifting or doing yoga.

“I’m always at the gym,” she told one interviewer. “I probably go five times a week. However, Graham isn’t your run-of-the-mill skinny model. With a rumoured BMI of over 29, the 35-year-old mother-of-three and body-positive activist is hovering on the cusp of obesity – which starts at a BMI of 30.

But can Graham really be as healthy on the inside as she appears? After all, we are constantly warned of the risks of piling on the pounds. A study of more than 11,000 adults found that people who were overweight or obese were twice as likely to have conditions including high blood pressure, diabetes and osteoarthritis.