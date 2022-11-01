A happy relationship enhances heart health, claims new study

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A happy marriage helps heart attack patients recover faster, according to a new study.

Scientists at Yale University have found that a harmonious relationship may reduce younger patients chances of hospital readmission and chest pain.

Conversely, more fractious relationships were found to negatively impact recovery.

Study authors claim that their findings could see professionals adopting a more holistic approach to heart health which takes into consideration mental health and a patient’s personal circumstances.

While earlier research found that psychological and social stress could result in a slower recovery from heart disease, the impact of conjugal relations has not previously been studied.

Dr Cenjing Zhu of the Yale School of Public Health, and lead author of the study, studied 1,593 adults aged between 18 and 55 who were treated for heart attacks in 2008-12 in 103 hospitals across the US.

All were married or in a committed relationship at the time of their heart attack.

Participants self-reported their level of marital stress one month after their attack using a 12-point scale, answering additional questions relating to their physical and mental health and social interactions a year later.

Researchers found that participants who reported moderate or severe martial stress were over two-thirds (67 per cent) more likely to report chest pain, and nearly 50 per cent more likely to be readmitted to hospital for any reason than those who reported mild or no marital stress.

Scientists also identified a gender split amongst participants, with more women than men reporting severe marital stress.

Four in 10 women reported severe marital stress compared with three in 10 men.

Marital stress can have a significant impact on health outcomes (Getty Images)

Dr Nieca Goldberg, a clinical associate professor of medicine at NYU Grossman School of Medicine, noted: “This study highlights the importance of evaluating the mental health of cardiac patients and is consistent with previous studies that show a greater burden of marital stress on the health of women.”

Dr Zhu added: “Health care professionals need to be aware of personal factors that may contribute to cardiac recovery and focus on guiding patients to resources that help manage and reduce their stress levels.

“Our findings support that stress experienced in one's everyday life, such as marital stress, may impact young adults' recovery after a heart attack.

“However, additional stressors beyond marital stress, such as financial strain or work stress, may also play a role in young adults' recovery, and the interaction between these factors requires further research.”

The research will be presented on Sunday at the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions.

According to the British Heart Foundation, heart and circulatory diseases cause a quarter of all deaths in the UK, resulting in more than 160,000 deaths each year and as many as 100,000 hospital admissions.