‘Happy and healthy’: Heidi Montag announces birth of second child with Spencer Pratt

The couple also have a five-year-old son named Gunner Stone

Saman Javed
Friday 18 November 2022 08:28
Comments
Reality TV star Heidi Montag has given birth to her second child with husband Spencer Pratt.

Montag announced the happy news in a post to her Instagram story on Friday and shared a selfie wearing a hospital gown and cradling her newborn, whom she did not reveal.

The former The Hills star disclosed that she had given birth on Thursday (17 November) at 11:31 am.

“Thank you, Jesus!” she captioned the post, adding that her newborn weighed 7.9 lbs. and measured 21 inches long.

In a statement shared to Entertainment Tonight, the couple’s representatives said Montag had an “easy” delivery and had given birth to a baby boy.

“Heidi delivered a baby boy at 11:31 am on Thursday, 17 November, weighing 7 lb. and 9 oz,” the statement said.

“It was an easy birth that took around 45 minutes. Mom and baby are happy and healthy.”

On Thursday, Montag shared a video of herself experiencing contractions while being driven to the hospital by Pratt.

The footage sees her rubbing her pregnant belly and gasping in pain as she tells the camera: “Definitely going to have this baby very quickly. Oh my gosh, this is the real deal.

“I couldn’t tell if my water broke or not because it was just a little at first. These contractions are just non-stop now.”

Montag and Pratt married in November 2008 and also have a five-year-old son named Gunner Stone.

The couple announced their family was expanding in June, when Montag debuted her baby bump on the cover of Us Weekly.

Sharing the image to her Instagram at the time, Montag said she had been “hoping and praying for this moment”.

“My heart is overflowing with joy! I’m excited to share that I am pregnant!” Montag said.

“Gunner asked me why I was crying and I told him I was so happy because he is going to be a big brother! To say we are all thrilled is an understatement.”

