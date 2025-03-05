Can more exercise help you sleep better?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Researchers found that lifting weights in later life may enhance our sleep quality and reduce insomnia.

The study, published in Family Medicine and Community Health, analysed data from 24 clinical trials involving 2,045 individuals aged 60 and older. Researchers examined the effects of various types of exercise on sleep and found that strength/resistance training was the most effective at reducing insomnia.

Using the Pittsburgh Sleep Quality Index (PSQI), the findings revealed that strength/resistance exercise improved the PSQI score by 5.75 points. In comparison, aerobic exercise improved the score by 3.76 points, while combination exercise resulted in a 2.54 improvement.

We spoke with two doctors who offered insights into how exercise can improve your sleep, as well as recommendations for some of the best activities to try.

Can exercise help improve our sleep?

“Yes, exercise is a key component in improving sleep, for multiple reasons,” says Dr Donald Grant, GP and senior clinical advisor at The Independent Pharmacy. “Firstly, it helps regulate body temperature, a key part of circadian rhythm.”

Dr Hana Patel, NHS GP and resident sleep expert for Time4Sleep, agrees and adds: “Exercising can also help to regulate the sleep-wake cycle by increasing the production of melatonin – a hormone that helps us fall asleep and stay asleep.”

Additionally, moving our bodies can also help lower our anxiety and stress levels, making it easier to fall asleep.

“Regular movement can increase endorphins, giving us a massive mood boost, and offers an effective distraction from daily stressors,” explains Grant. “By reducing stress, people can promote better rest and avoid extreme fatigue.”

Some research also suggests that exercise may also reduce the risk of sleep disorders.

“Regular exercise may reduce the risk of conditions such as insomnia and sleep apnea by improving sleep quality through the promotion of deep sleep and reduction of sleep disturbance,” says Grant.

What types of activity can help improve sleep?

“Aerobic exercises that increase your heart and breathing rates can make falling asleep easier by lowering your blood pressure and reducing stress,” says Patel. “For example, running, cycling, or walking are perfect for tackling any anxiety that is keeping you up at night.”Patel also recommends incorporating some resistance and strength training into your weekly exercise regime.

“A mix of aerobic exercise and strength training can be beneficial, like lifting weights and using resistance bands,” says Patel. “But remember to only do what feels comfortable and gradually increase the difficulty as you progress.”

Gentler exercises, such as yoga, are also believed to enhance our sleep.

“Yoga is also great for improving mindfulness and reducing stress, helping our bodies relax and reducing tension,” says Patel. “Deep breathing techniques can help to improve sleep quality and relax the nervous system, allowing us to properly unwind before bed.”

Can exercising too close to bedtime disrupt your sleep?

“Depending on the type of exercise, working out too close to bedtimes could disrupt sleep routines,” notes Grant. “In particular, strenuous routines such as HIIT (high-intensity interval training) could prove too much, stimulating the nervous system and leaving people more alert, making it difficult to fall asleep.”

What is the best time to exercise?

“A common misconception is that people must work out in the evening to attain sleep benefits from fitness,” says Grant. “However, even by working out in the early morning or afternoon, people can regulate temperature and increase hormone production come nighttime.

“I recommend exercising in the morning or afternoon, depending on schedules and commitments and avoiding any exercise after dinner, if people struggle with sleep. This can allow people to indulge in more intense exercises without disrupting sleep hygiene.”