Hilaria Baldwin announces birth of seventh child with Alec Baldwin

Hilaria Baldwin has given birth to her seventh child with husband Alec, a baby girl named Ilaria.

The couple shared the happy news in a post to Instagram on Saturday (24 September) and described the newborn as their “tiny dream come true”.

Ilaria Catalina Irena was born on Thursday (22 September) and weighed six pounds and 13 ounces at the time of birth.

“She’s here! We are so excited to introduce you to our tiny dream come true,” Hilaria wrote.

“Both she and I are happy and healthy. Her Baldwinito siblings are spending the day bonding and welcoming her into our house.”

She added: “Much love to you all. We are so happy to celebrate this wonderful news with you.”

Hilaria also shared a reel including photographs and videos from Ilaria’s first few days of life.

One video clip captured a moment of skin-on-skin contact, with Ilaria lying on her mother’s chest.

The newborn let out a small cry while Hilaria looked overwhelmed with emotion.

Photographs also showed Alec in the hospital, and the first time the siblings met with Ilaria.

The couple, who have been married since 2012, have six other children. They have two daughters; Carmen, nine, and baby Lucia, one. They also have four sons; Rafael, seven; Leonardo, six; Romeo, four; and Eduardo, two.

Hilaria recently revealed that Alec once told her to “shush” while she was in labour.

In a post to her Instagram story, she shared a snippet from a news article about the moments women they knew their marriages were over.

One woman claimed she had left her husband after he told her to be quiet while giving birth.

Recalling her own experience, Hilaria said Alec had asked her to “keep it down” while she was in labour with Rafael because he was on the phone.

“The moment he said it he realised he sounded like an ass and he cowered,” Hilaria said.