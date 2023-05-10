Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Hilary Duff has revealed that she often follows Gwyneth Paltrow’s controversial coffee-only diet in the morning.

The 35-year-old actor recently appeared on the Lipstick on the Rim podcast, where she spoke about her beauty secrets and makeup regimen. While sharing details about her daily routine, the Lizzie McGuire star admitted that she tends to follow Goop founder’s morning ritual.

“I wake up really hungry,” Duff told podcast host Molly Sims on Tuesday 9 May. “Sometimes I try to – you know, Gwyneth’s in trouble for saying this – but sometimes I try to just drink coffee in the morning and starve off my hunger.”

The 50-year-old lifestyle guru recently turned heads when she detailed her wellness routine, which included drinking coffee or “celery juice with lemon or lemon water” in the mornings so that she won’t “spike [her] blood sugar”.

Paltrow recently sparked backlash when she described her daily eating habits during a March episode of The Art of Being Well with Dr Will Cole podcast. The Oscar winner began by explaining that she usually eats dinner “early in the evening” so that she’s “really done eating by 7pm.”

“And then I do a nice intermittent fast until I usually eat something at about 12pm,” Paltrow continued. Then, she tends to have coffee, or “celery juice with lemon or lemon water” in the mornings, as she doesn’t want something that will “spike [her] blood sugar” before exercising with one hour of pilates or walking.

Her afternoon meals consist of “bone broth for lunch a lot of the days,” while she eats “according to paleo” for dinner.

Paltrow’s daily routine sparked considerable criticism, as many dieticians claimed it resembled disordered eating habits. The Iron Man star later clarified her podcast remarks, noting that she has been working with her doctor.

“This is a person I’ve been working with for over two years now to deal with some chronic stuff,” Paltrow explained in a post on her Instagram Story, adding that she’s been experiencing post-Covid symptoms. “The way it manifests for me is very high levels of inflammation over time, so I’ve been working with Dr Cole to really focus on foods that aren’t inflammatory.”

“This was a transparent conversation with me and my doctor,” she said. “It’s not meant to be advice for anyone else. It really just works for me, and it’s been very powerful and very positive.”

Paltrow also informed critics that the foods she mentioned on the podcast are not what she eats every day, adding: “And by the way, I eat far more than bone broth and vegetables. I eat full meals, and I also have a lot of days of eating whatever I want. And eating, you know, French fries and whatever.”

Despite sometimes following Paltrow’s morning routine, Duff admitted on the Lipstick on the Rim podcast that she still eats “lots of calories” when packing school lunch for her three children. The former child star shares daughters Banks, four, and Mae, two with husband Matthew Koma. She also shares 11-year-old son Luca with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

“If we’re being honest, yeah, I eat a chicken nugget in the morning while I’m packing lunches and there’s one left over,” she confessed. “Pop it down the hatch!”

In addition to the occasional chicken nugget, some of the How I Met Your Father star’s favourite foods included “cauliflower rounds” in the air fryer, topped with an avocado, fried egg, or vegan sausage. As for her fitness routine, Duff shared that she works out with a trainer and focuses on high-intensity interval training (HIIT) workouts.